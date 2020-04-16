Bi-Lo’s parent company Southeastern Grocers, paid for the groceries of health care professionals and first responders Monday night at all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The supermarket company serves seven states.
Both of Greenwood’s Bi-Lo locations — at 3353 Highway 72/221 E. and 2010 Montague Ave. — surprised local health care professionals and first responders with $0 bills at the register.
The company followed the lead of filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, who partnered with Winn-Dixie to purchase groceries for customers at 29 Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana during a senior and high-risk shopping hour on April 8.
Southeastern Grocers' SEG Gives Foundation donated $250,000 to Feeding America in March to help its network of food banks provide support to those facing food insecurity throughout the Southeast. The grocer is also offering more than 5,000 positions to individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours or job loss as a result of store and restaurant closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Bi-Lo stores will continue to extend shopping hours on Mondays and Tuesdays to provide a special shopping hour from 8-9 p.m. dedicated to health care professionals and first responders
