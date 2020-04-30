Greenwood-based tattoo artist paints mural to help out area business

Bob Johnson, owner of Savannah Valley Landscapes and Par Three West Golf Course, doesn’t have any tattoos inked onto his body. For him, the mural painted by tattoo artist Eric Hassler on the side of the reopening Savannah Valley Landscapes’ new building is his tattoo — and he said, “It’s absolutely phenomenal.”
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a number of businesses to close their doors, and Forbidden Arts was no exception. Hassler, the owner of Forbidden Arts, said being a third party contractor and self-employed meant that he and other tattoo artists working at the shop did not qualify for unemployment.
“It made it a little tough,” he said. “Plus sitting around the house is mentally stressful, so you just find things to keep busy.”
Golf would keep Hassler busy during the coronavirus pandemic. He began playing golf when he was a freshman at Ware Shoals High School. He put away his golf clubs after his sophomore year and did not pick them back up until about four months ago. He met Johnson while golfing at Par Three West, and the two struck up a friendship.
Hassler has been into the arts since he was old enough to pick up a pencil. His grandmother was an artist who painted saw blades as a hobby, and he would draw on canvases right next to her.
“My grandmother was the reason I started painting,” he said.
Once Hassler got older and began understanding art concepts and what he was doing, he decided to pursue art as a career. When Johnson asked him if he wanted to paint a mural on the side of his building, he said yes.
Savannah Valley Landscapes has been in business since 1984 and Johnson formed the company out of McCormick. The company did 190 homes from start to finish in McCormick, including the Savannah Lakes Village Tara Golf Club House. When Johnson bought Par Three West in 1999, he ceased operation of Savannah Valley Landscapes. Now in 2020, he decided to reopen the business and plans on building a garden center on Par Three West.
“We’ll have a garden center and sell every plant that other retailers are selling, and then we’ll put another satellite back in McCormick,” he said. “We’re going to open retail businesses in two different locations.”
When Johnson first approached Hassler about painting the mural, he did not expect the outcome he received.
“I thought well ‘I’m going to help this guy out a little bit because he can’t work,’ and it turned into something that’s just unbelievable,” he said. “I had no idea that they (tattoo artists) had these kinds of skills, but they do. It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.”
The original Savannah Valley Landscape mural in McCormick was done by a local artist, James H. Bledsoe, so now Johnson has had two artists create murals on his buildings, which he said breaks his heart because of how happy he his.
“It’s beautiful, absolutely gorgeous,” he said.
What’s next for Hassler is reopening Forbidden Arts, which he expects to be slow in the beginning because people will be hesitant to go to any business. Luckily for him, he has a steady base of clientele waiting for him to notify them when he is able to start setting appointments.
