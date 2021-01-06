Greenwood area nursing students get COVID-19 vaccine

Nursing students at Lander University and Piedmont Technical College were given the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to help protect them as they pursue clinical experience.
“Lander University and Piedmont Tech, we work so closely with both of them through their nursing programs,” said Linda Russell, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Self Regional Medical Center. “They’re here at the hospital, working side by side with us. They all fall into the 1A category that DHEC is letting us distribute the vaccine to.”
After ensuring Self had enough supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to offer to the colleges, Russell said she made the calls to Lander and PTC’s nursing deans.
“This is just one of many benefits of that academic partnership,” said Lander nursing school Dean Holisa Wharton. “A third of our incoming students at Lander are nursing majors. Your major requires you to go into clinical areas, so if we had a major outbreak on campus, it could derail progress for many nursing students if the hospital decided we could no longer have access.”
Wharton wanted to lead by example and decided to get vaccinated alongside her students. Before she received her first dose on Dec. 17, she researched the vaccine to know its development history, what was in it and what safety measures had been taken to limit risk of people having adverse reactions to the vaccine.
She was confident, after reading the CDC’s reporting at bit.ly/2X8jDtA and other sources, in the safety of the vaccine. She also thought she was a good candidate for the vaccine since she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 in November. She had experienced mild symptoms when she was sick, although she did develop an unusual symptom in the form of mild skin lesions.
After getting her first dose of the vaccine, she developed similar lesions. She was excited to see them.
“I was excited because that told me my body was responding to the vaccine,” she said. “MRNA vaccines cut down on symptomatic disease by about 95% ... If people would get vaccinated, those people would be less likely to get the disease, and therefore less likely to spread the disease.”
To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into the body. MRNA vaccines teach the body how to make a protein that triggers an immune response, which produces antibodies protecting against infection if the real virus enters the body, according to the CDC.
Wharton said 70% of Lander’s nursing college faculty have received the vaccine, and about 50 students received a dose so far. Many students were on winter break when the offer was first made, so she said she expects more will elect to get it once they return for classes in this upcoming semester.
Nursing students work at the hospital most of the year, whether doing clinical rotations for experience or hired on through Self’s nurse extern program to work alongside nurses as employees.
“When they graduate, they’re already ahead of the game,” Russell said. “It really is a unique time for these students to take up the call of nursing, during a pandemic.”
Nursing students count as frontline workers because they’re critical help when it comes to patient care, she said. Likewise, nursing students need clinical experience — it’s a major that can’t go all-virtual, and this hands-on experience is required for graduation.
Wharton said she’s aware there are those skeptical of the vaccine. Especially in black communities, she said historical examples of unethical medical research done on black people have made some suspicious of vaccines. However, the literature is out that shows the safety research that’s been done on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and she said they’re key to ending this pandemic.
“If we don’t take advantage of this vaccine, we’ll never get ahead of it,” she said. “If we as nurses are afraid of it, there’s no way we can convince our patients to take it. So why not start with us?”
