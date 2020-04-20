The novel coronavirus is causing nonprofits to approach things differently, even fundraising.
Greater Greenwood United Ministry is hosting a virtual fundraiser from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Monday, something GGUM is calling a “Non-Event Fundraiser.” People can donate online or send checks in the mail.
GGUM is a nonprofit serving Greenwood County residents. It provides assistance to people in crisis, offering help with rental eviction, utility disconnection, food insecurity and more. It also provides financial counseling and a free medical clinic, pharmacy and dental clinic. Established 25 years ago, the ministry’s membership is made up of nearly 70 churches.
How this fundraiser will work:
• No need to purchase a ticket, dress up, get a babysitter to keep the kids or leave home.
• Make a donation from the comfort of home.
• Go to greatergreenwoodunitedministry.org and click on the “Donate” button. Make a donation with debit or credit card.
• Check, made payable to GGUM, can be sent to 1404 Edgefield St., Greenwood, SC 29646.
• Consider a $20.00 donation.
• Encourage family and friends to participate.
Donations are, in fact, being taken any time, not just during the 12-hour non-event span.
Rosemary Bell, GGUM’s executive director, said the idea for this fundraiser stems from a decades-old newspaper clipping she found in a file folder for the ministry where a non-event event was organized to raise money.
“All nonprofits are suffering from people not giving as much, although there have been a lot of people giving to us, because people are thinking about what’s going on in the community and world around us,” Bell said.
“This is a good thing to do, real simple, when we are sheltering in place. The only thing people have to do is donate. Our free medical clinic and pharmacy services are critical right now, to keep people out of the ER, to help them manage chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes,” Bell said.
“Our emergency food pantry has really helped a lot of people, too. Now, we are trying to restock it with non-perishable food items.”
