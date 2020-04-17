Gov. Henry McMaster is not postponing the statewide June 9 partisan primary because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
"At this point, we see no reason to do that," Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday during a press briefing.
Experts project South Carolina will have just a trickle of COVID-19 cases by then and McMaster hopes to start reopening businesses well ahead of the vote.
To make sure voters stay safe, the Republican governor suggested casting absentee ballots. Neither McMaster nor the Legislature has acted on recommendations from the State Elections Commission to expand access to absentee voting, extend the dates of absentee voting or adopt early voting in an effort to reduce the number of people at polling places on Election Day.
South Carolinians are allowed to vote absentee either in-person or by mail for a number of reasons. People 65 and older, a demographic often cited as being at risk for serious illness from the new coronavirus, are able to vote absentee. Unless you are hospitalized, however, having COVID-19 or an underlying condition that makes you more at risk for serious illness from the respiratory virus are not reasons you can vote absentee.
Other reasons a voter may cast an absentee ballot include:
— serving in U.S. military outside county of residence
— being physically disabled
— attending school outside county of residence
— being unable to vote on Election Day because of job
— being a government employee serving outside county of residence
— planning to vacation outside county of residence on Election Day
— serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day
— having been admitted to as an emergency patient on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election
— having a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election
— being confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial
— attending to a sick or physically disabled person
— being a certified poll watcher, poll manager or county election official working on Election Day
Absentee voting starts May 11, which is shortly after the state's expected peak of COVID-19 cases. A number of local races are on the ballot this, including sheriff, as well as all state lawmakers. For information voting, visit scvotes.org.
