Good Times starts canning its local brews

Gianpaolo “Geep” Bonaca, co-owner of Good Times Brewing in Greenwood, eventually wanted to start canning his locally brewed beers.
Restrictions on indoor dining and bar use because of the COVID-19 pandemic led Bonaca to forge ahead and purchase canning equipment now.
Friday was just the third day since Good Times began canning beers. The business has been selling local brews in crowlers and growlers for to-go orders, but canning takes things to a new level.
“We’ve been talking about canning for a while,” Bonaca said. “We’ve been wanting to do it and trying to find the right environment and reason, and especially with the investment. Really, with the loss in the regular dine-in revenue we’ve been used to for all of our life here for the last 10 years, it was all gone.”
Bonaca also co-owns The Mill House, which is next door to the brewery and serves Good Times beers. Canning now opens the doors for Good Times to get into convenience stores for retail sales.
“We don’t know what the landscape is going to look like next month or next year,” Bonaca said. “So, we wanted to be able to position ourselves where we could move product.”
Good Times bought a used canning line from Florida. The unit cans 24 beers a minute, then the beers are packaged as six-packs.
“We can when we have them (certain beers) ready and stored in a brite tank,” Bonaca said. “We did a little bit of canning out of kegs. Probably wasn’t the best idea.”
Bonaca said he’s had great reactions from patrons.
“We sold six cases yesterday,” he said.
If there was a bright side to COVID-19 for Good Times, it was the catalyst that moved the business in a new direction.
“It’s not that we didn’t want to do it or have interest in doing it before,” Bonaca said. “The COVID issue almost forced our hand. We’re a brewery. We produce beer, and if we can’t get the beer into people’s bellies, literally, then it’s not worth it. This is just another avenue for us to get product out the door.”
Good Times doesn’t currently sell its beers at convenience stores because Bonaca has some “government stuff” to go through, he said.
“It’s a fairly straightforward process,” he said. “We anticipate being in a convenience store within a month.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.