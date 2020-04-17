More than 400 people tuned in to watch Steve Glenn, Greenwood County School District 50 superintendent, host a virtual town hall on Facebook Live and answer questions about graduation, grades, feeding sites and possibly returning to school.
When asked if schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year, Glenn said he didn’t know, and won’t know until Gov. Henry McMaster announces whether schools will reopen before summer. His gut feeling, however, is that students will return before the school year is out.
A number of viewers asked about graduation. Glenn said the district cannot have graduation until everyone is back in school, but the administration is currently looking at different ways to celebrate the district’s graduates.
Glenn also addressed the misconception that teachers aren’t grading work. He said students will have letter grades based on work they completed before, and during the school closures.
Some asked how they could help with donating food and supplies, or even volunteer for feeding sites. Glenn told those who were interested in donating to contact Kathryn Butler, District 50’s director of student support services, at butlerk@gwd50.org. Glenn said the district did not need any more volunteers right now but told everyone to thank the people that are helping feed the district’s children.
Glenn hopes the economy gets up and running by June 1 because he is concerned about the 2021-22 school year, especially if no revenue is coming into the county. He said the plan right now is to run off this year’s budget for next year.
Despite all the changes and transitions that have occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Glenn said the district’s number one concern right now is the health of the community and its kids.
