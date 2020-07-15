Glenn hosts virtual town hall and addresses revised reopening plan, answers questions

More than 1,000 parents and Greenwood County School District 50 stakeholders asked Steve Glenn questions concerning the reopening of schools during the superintendent’s virtual town hall on Facebook Live.
“We are definitely in unprecedented times,” Glenn said Tuesday. “This (plan) is definitely ever-changing and fluid.”
Glenn said the state Department of Health and Environmental Control changed a few regulations Tuesday morning, and the district will abide by those changes because it will stay true to the department’s recommendations as much as possible.
“The number one job that we do every day is to make sure your baby gets home,” he said. “With that being said we have safety and instruction, the two most important steps that we have.”
At the board of trustees’ annual retreat July 7, Glenn announced a draft of the district’s reopening plan. The plan used an A and B cohort model that would allow students to have face-to-face and real-time virtual instruction, but each group would alternate between the two options every two weeks. During the virtual town hall, he said that plan will use the same model but students will alternate daily instead of weekly.
“We will have an A day and B day,” he said.
The change in the plan occurred because Glenn and district received feedback from residents, health care professionals, teachers of the year and principals.
“We heard that a week at a time would be too long for a student to be out,” he said. “I want our students back face-to-face because I feel that’s how we’re most effective.”
The A and B cohort day will only be implemented when the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s weekly report to the district classifies Greenwood County as high in COVID-19 spread. If the department classifies the county as low or medium in COVID-19 spread then the schools would operate traditionally.
“We’re making plans for the worse and we’ll move back towards the least path of resistance,” Glenn said.
While the reopening plan remains fluid, Glenn did confirm that the bus regulations have been set at 55% capacity by the state.
Glenn and the district will be planning out six weeks in advance so teachers have equal face-to-face opportunities with each cohort, he said.
Wearing masks will “strongly and highly” be recommended for students, staff and any visitors who come into the school, Glenn said. The city’s mask ordinance does not apply to schools, but Glenn said the district will make sure anyone who comes into the schools from the outside wears a mask.
“Anybody who comes in from the outside is going to have to be PPE’d up,” he said.
Questions about Montessori, substitute teachers and possibly making wearing masks mandatory for all staff weren’t answered because the district is still ironing out those details.
Responding to a question from a parent about whether students and staff will undergo daily temperature checks, Glenn said some who test positive for COVID-19 don’t run high temperatures, so checking daily wouldn’t be necessary. The district has protocols for employees and parents on its website if a child or student has a high temperature.
Glenn stood firm on the district’s start date of Aug. 18.
“That calendar is set,” he said.
The district will release a survey to parents today asking them if they prefer their child participate in virtual or face-to-face learning. Glenn said if a large number pick the virtual option then the district might be able to bring back more students to traditional face-to-face learning.
“We continue to want your input and relish your support,” he said.
The district will also be creating a form on its website that will help make sure siblings are grouped in the same cohort, Johnathan Graves, the district’s director of communications, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.