Glenn hosts his second virtual town hall on Facebook Live, discusses graduation plans

To open up his second virtual town hall on Facebook Live, Superintendent Steve Glenn thanked all the teachers and staff members in Greenwood County School District 50 for stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure our teachers understand how valuable they are,” he said Thursday.
While giving an update on the district’s upcoming in-person graduation ceremonies, Glenn said to ensure everyone in attendance is social distancing during the proceedings, spots will be marked off in the stadium to indicate where people can stand. Also, guidance counselors and principals of Emerald and Greenwood high schools will set up times for families to take pictures before the ceremonies.
“We were given leeway by the governor and the state superintendent, but we have to respect social distancing in order to not in violation so that very crucial,” he said.
Glenn said seniors overwhelmingly voted in favor of having a face-to-face graduation when they completed a district-sponsored survey.
“These kids have missed so much and we want to make it special,” he said. “We’re writing history books right now.”
Seniors and faculty in attendance will be offered masks and gloves, but the district will leave it up to them on whether they want to wear the protective gear. The district recommends that families and supporters of the graduates wear masks and gloves as well, but it is not mandatory.
Glenn said no decision has been made about summer school. Virtual summer school for the first part of June is one possibility, he said. The start date for students also remains fluid. He is looking to get students back to school Aug. 18, but the date will be dependent on state guidelines.
The last day of new instructional material for seniors was this past Friday, and for everyone else, it will be the upcoming Friday. Stopping at these dates should give students ample time to catch up on any missed assignments, Glenn said.
“We’re not closing schools,” he said. “We’re continuing to do work.”
