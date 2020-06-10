You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Plastic hug 01

Mabry Ramey decided she'd take whatever protective measures she needed to give her grandfather, 78-year-old Gary Hall, a hug at a family get together Friday — including wrapping herself in plastic bags to make sure he'd be safe from COVID-19.

 SUBMITTED

Since about February, 78-year-old Gary Hall has shared his love with his family from a distance.

Recently, however, the grandfather of three received a hug he said was worth a million bucks.

"He was in the hospital in February, so he was not well before all this coronavirus stuff started," said Courtenay Hall Ramey, Hall's only daughter. "We've only seen him from the driveway. We've tried to stay our distance, of course, so he could get well."

She and her three children have paid him visits and spoken with him, but they've been avoiding close contact while the pandemic continues to put older people at risk of serious illness.

In the past month, Ramey said her family has had a lot of reasons to celebrate. Her oldest son just graduated dental school at MUSC, another son just finished law school in Boston and her youngest, 19-year-old Mabry Ramey, just finished her freshman year at Clemson University. Ramey said her father's family has a history with Clemson — Mabry aims to be the 20th person on that side of the family to graduate from Clemson.

"My oldest was home to celebrate his recent graduation of becoming Dr. Ramey, and we were having a little get-together for him that night," Ramey said.

The whole family was together Friday, and Hall was over to celebrate, but despite wanting to give his grandchildren a hug he had to keep his distance.

"We hadn't really been able to see him the entire time, and my parents have been super serious about keeping him safe," said Mabry. "I had seen somewhere online where someone wore a big plastic suit to hug someone. I didn't have that, so I just grabbed some trash bags."

Mabry wore a black trash bag as a shirt, with her arms tucked in it, and draped a store bag over her head so she and her grandfather could hug. Her mom said that's just her personality — she's outgoing and keeps the family entertained, so they weren't surprised by this latest antic.

"I felt so bad that he's basically not been able to see anyone this whole time," she said.

Her grandfather's reaction lit up her day, and she said she was overjoyed that her hug meant so much to him.

"It's just what I wanted to do when I first saw him," Mabry said, "but his reaction made it so much better. He said that hug was worth a million bucks."

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Since about February, 78-year-old Gary Hall has shared his love with his family from a distance.

Updated
+3
SC virus chief 'more concerned' about virus now than ever

SC virus chief 'more concerned' about virus now than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The top South Carolina health official overseeing efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the state said Wednesday that she's worried a lack of social distancing and adherence to other preventative measures are hampering efforts to fight the pandemic as infection n…

COVID-19 update: SC reports 528 new cases, 7 deaths

COVID-19 update: SC reports 528 new cases, 7 deaths

State health officials reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and seven additional deaths.

Wesley Commons employees isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

Wesley Commons employees isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

Seven employees tested positive recently at Wesley Commons, but CEO David Buckshorn said they did not work near the residents of the assisted living facility.

Whole Life Dental to close through June 17 as employees test positive for COVID-19

Whole Life Dental to close through June 17 as employees test positive for COVID-19

Whole Life Dental will be closed through June 17 because members of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

+2
United Way awarded $60,000 to help the community with food insecurities

United Way awarded $60,000 to help the community with food insecurities

United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties will be able to help community partners address food insecurities caused by COVID-19 with a $60,000 One SC award.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home