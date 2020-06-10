Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Since about February, 78-year-old Gary Hall has shared his love with his family from a distance.
Recently, however, the grandfather of three received a hug he said was worth a million bucks.
"He was in the hospital in February, so he was not well before all this coronavirus stuff started," said Courtenay Hall Ramey, Hall's only daughter. "We've only seen him from the driveway. We've tried to stay our distance, of course, so he could get well."
She and her three children have paid him visits and spoken with him, but they've been avoiding close contact while the pandemic continues to put older people at risk of serious illness.
In the past month, Ramey said her family has had a lot of reasons to celebrate. Her oldest son just graduated dental school at MUSC, another son just finished law school in Boston and her youngest, 19-year-old Mabry Ramey, just finished her freshman year at Clemson University. Ramey said her father's family has a history with Clemson — Mabry aims to be the 20th person on that side of the family to graduate from Clemson.
"My oldest was home to celebrate his recent graduation of becoming Dr. Ramey, and we were having a little get-together for him that night," Ramey said.
The whole family was together Friday, and Hall was over to celebrate, but despite wanting to give his grandchildren a hug he had to keep his distance.
"We hadn't really been able to see him the entire time, and my parents have been super serious about keeping him safe," said Mabry. "I had seen somewhere online where someone wore a big plastic suit to hug someone. I didn't have that, so I just grabbed some trash bags."
Mabry wore a black trash bag as a shirt, with her arms tucked in it, and draped a store bag over her head so she and her grandfather could hug. Her mom said that's just her personality — she's outgoing and keeps the family entertained, so they weren't surprised by this latest antic.
"I felt so bad that he's basically not been able to see anyone this whole time," she said.
Her grandfather's reaction lit up her day, and she said she was overjoyed that her hug meant so much to him.
"It's just what I wanted to do when I first saw him," Mabry said, "but his reaction made it so much better. He said that hug was worth a million bucks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.