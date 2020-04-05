Uptown Greenwood, the mall and other areas in the city are starting to look like a ghost town on the heels of Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest executive order issued Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor extended business shutdown orders to include more “nonessential” operations, including furniture, jewelry and department stores, clothing and shoe stores, florists, sporting goods, book and craft stores and music and home furnishing stores.
The ripple effect could be seen here Saturday as businesses that already had not shut down began preparations to cease operations once the order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. A scant few people were at the mall — mostly walkers, since just two stores remained open. After Monday, only Honey Baked Ham will remain open. A worker there was outside creating chalk artwork to remind people to wash their hands.
There was some confusion, too, as some local business owners and managers wondered if they could shift to online sales and pickup, could offer delivery or simply stay open based on appeals to the state commerce department.
Mildred Millner of Houser Shoes said the owner, Gary Houser, appealed for his stores to stay open because they supply shoes to health care workers, highway workers and others. Millner said she expects to be open Monday.
“It could change down the line, but, for now, we have a stay from the governor saying we can operate,” Millner said.
Alvin Rankin of McCaslan’s Book Store & Office Supply said he’s “not sure” how the governor’s order will affect his business.
“A bulk of our business is outside business,” he said. “We service businesses and plants and industries. We supply ink cartridges and basic office supplies. I talked to (state Rep.) John McCravy, and he said there was a form to go online to fill out for clarification. We filled that out last night, and they said they’d get back to us in 24 hours. A lot of ours is delivery. We’re hoping they’ll allow us to stay open. We feel like we are an essential business.”
Debra Case of The Floral Case said she is hoping she can still do deliveries, even though the executive order means her shop must close.
“It’s messed us up big time because we’ve lost all of our weddings, and all the proms were canceled,” Case said. “We do a lot of church arrangements, but this has been going on for weeks now that we’ve not been able to have any of that. So, it’s been a big change for us. I haven’t gotten a ruling to see if we can work with the door closed and take stuff to different places.”
Case said she had been cutting back on fresh flower orders because “we knew this was probably coming.”
Taylor Tucker with Thayer’s Furniture and Fine Gifts said the business has been impacted hard, especially because of the season.
“We’re a big bridal registry — and we’re in the middle of a big bridal season — and all of our weddings have been postponed,” she said. “So, that’s definitely put a damper on things.”
Like Case and Rankin, Tucker wonders if her business can continue to do curbside pickup of orders, even if the store is shuttered to foot traffic.
“We’ll be doing business remotely,” she said.
Her part-time employee has been laid off and a full-time employee has applied for unemployment.
“We are very conservative about how we spend our money, and that’s going to help us stay in business through this; and, so, maybe a lesson learned is that you save more money somehow and have a little bit of a safety net,” Tucker said. “I think that’s kind of helped us not panic. We’ve got to be able to hold on for a little while until things kind of get worked out.”
Emily Erwin of The Mattress Factory and Furniture & Mattress Galleries said her store will close Monday, and six employees will be laid off. Their jobs will still be there for them when the store can reopen.
“We’re just doing what we can to stay afloat,” she said. “The owners are doing everything they can for us as employees to keep us on and take care of us while we’re mandatory being out of work, especially at a small, locally owned family business. They treat us like family.”
Erwin said they’ve improved their online presence in anticipation of the store closure.
“We can try to do online sales as much as we can, which is not something we’ve done in the past,” she said. “We’re trying to modify that, and we’re getting active with social media to keep our name in people’s minds.”
Erwin said she’s not sure if the store can do deliveries while it’s closed, “but we would give the customers the opportunity to go ahead and order furniture that we can order from the manufacturers and get production started,” she said.
Appliance stores such as Steifle’s Appliance will be open after Monday because they are considered an essential business.
Some businesses around town can stay open, but they are changing how they operate.
Debbie Flynn with Flynn’s on Maxwell said she can’t have customers come in and drink on the premises, but they can shop for beer and wine.
“It definitely has affected us,” Flynn said. “We have two college students who normally help us on busy nights. I can’t use them right now.”
She’s taking part in the sales of the Shop Local T-shirts to help pay her employees who are out of work.
“One of them did come in and work three hours this week to help me stock shelves,” Flynn said. “I could have done it myself, but I wanted to give him some kind of income. We’re doing the best we can.”
Ed Moore with David Lindsey Clothier was helping shoppers on Saturday but was preparing to shut down on Monday.
“I’m still looking to see if we can make deliveries or ship orders, and I’d certainly like to be able to come in and check my mail and all,” he said. “Our business is down about 80% already. We’ve been locking the doors most of the time and asking people to make an appointment.”
One business that is staying open is Hunters Headquarters, a local gun shop. Even though the executive order specified for sporting goods store to close, it makes an exemption for those who sale firearms. On Saturday, the owners were allowing three shoppers, at most, to enter at one time.
Jacob Harris with Hunters Headquarters said, “As long as we’re able to maintain doing business — it is our livelihood — we are limiting the amount of people who come in at a time to protect ourselves, other people and our employees.”
He said he thinks it’s important to keep firearms stores open because firearms are a necessary right to be an American citizen.
“The only other right in front of firearms is free speech, so I can see a lot of issues if they were to force closure of firearms manufacturers,” he said. “You’d run into a constitutional argument, and I don’t know if that is something they want to run into.”
Jacob’s father, George, said fishing equipment is also essential for some people.
“We do sell a fair amount of fishing products, and there are actually some people who are subsistence fishermen, and they rely on fishing for some of their food source,” he said.
