Greenwood Community Theatre is hosting a virtual fundraiser to support what was supposed to be opening night of its third Penguin Project stage musical, Disney's "The Lion King Jr." on April 23.
Also, be on the lookout at 7:30 p.m. April 23 for an exciting video, showcasing that GCT's Penguins are ready to get back on stage, as soon as permissible.
Tickets start at $10. You may purchase as many as you like, available at different price points, through GCT's online ticketing partner, vendini.com.
Find donation links and more information on GCT's website and Facebook page.
Fundraiser patrons are encouraged to show their support for GCT's Penguins by donating to the cause and "staying home," sporting "pajama optional attire" on what would have been opening night, April 23, and enjoying "food and beverage" of their choice.
In 2017, GCT was the first theater in South Carolina to implement the Penguin Project, a live theater program that is changing lives of young people with various physical, intellectual, emotional and other disabilities.
GCT is aiming to sell out all 300 seats in its Donald McKellar Auditorium with this virtual online 'Unopening Night' fundraiser to support the special needs artists and their mentors, who make Penguin Project theatrical productions possible. Note: there is no actual event at GCT for this fundraiser.
After two months of rehearsal for "The Lion King Jr." GCT was forced to suspend all theater activity as a means to lessen potential spread of COVID-19. This show is the top priority for GCT when the theater is allowed to reopen, according to the executive director, Stephen Gilbert.
"This virtual fundraiser is a way to financially support our Penguin Project and our Penguins," Gilbert said. "It's a way for our Penguins to perform for us on what would be their opening night. ... Depending on when we are able to reopen, it will determine how full of a show we are able to do. ... It may be a concert version of the musical. It would take six weeks to build a set. But, our Penguins have been practicing at home and they know their choreography and music. They could be ready to go on stage within two to three weeks of us reopening. Timing of our reopening is uncertain. Penguin Project is our number one, above anything else, when we reopen. We want our Penguins to soar on stage again."
