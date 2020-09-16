GCT cabaret fundraiser postponed; possible COVID-19 exposure

Greenwood Community Theatre announced Wednesday its cabaret fundraiser is postponed, "due to several health concerns and possible COVID exposures among our cast and crew."
The announcement was made on GCT's Facebook page.
The fundraiser was scheduled to air as a livestream Sept. 26, but organizers said the rescheduled date could land in mid-October now.
Ryan S. Hewitt, GCT’s artistic director and youth and outreach coordinator, said a member of the cast and crew tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.
"We just want to be extra, extra cautious," Hewitt said. "We were supposed to start rehearsal this week for it, but we decided to not do it. We're trying to confirm a rescheduled date with all the performers and Hometown Hodges. We hope to have a date any day now."
Hewitt said organizers are "hopeful" all who were planning to be involved with the fundraiser will participate once the rescheduled date is determined.
The cabaret is the first theater happening scheduled for GCT since doors have been shuttered during the global pandemic.
"We will have to see how everyone's schedules pan out," Hewitt said.
