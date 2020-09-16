You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GCT cabaret fundraiser postponed; possible COVID-19 exposure

Greenwood Community Theatre announced Wednesday its cabaret fundraiser is postponed, "due to several health concerns and possible COVID exposures among our cast and crew."

The announcement was made on GCT's Facebook page.

The fundraiser was scheduled to air as a livestream Sept. 26, but organizers said the rescheduled date could land in mid-October now.

Ryan S. Hewitt, GCT’s artistic director and youth and outreach coordinator, said a member of the cast and crew tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

"We just want to be extra, extra cautious," Hewitt said. "We were supposed to start rehearsal this week for it, but we decided to not do it. We're trying to confirm a rescheduled date with all the performers and Hometown Hodges. We hope to have a date any day now."

Hewitt said organizers are "hopeful" all who were planning to be involved with the fundraiser will participate once the rescheduled date is determined. 

The cabaret is the first theater happening scheduled for GCT since doors have been shuttered during the global pandemic.

"We will have to see how everyone's schedules pan out," Hewitt said. 

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-992-8934.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Heavy rainfall, storm projections might nix Thursday's Monologues on Main Street with Wild Hare Productions

Heavy rainfall, storm projections might nix Thursday's Monologues on Main Street with Wild Hare Productions

Thursday night's opportunity to sip, stroll and soak up history through Wild Hare Production's Monologue's on Main Street is likely to be canceled because of projected thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, according to guest artist Keith Jameson. 

GCT cabaret fundraiser postponed; possible COVID-19 exposure

Greenwood Community Theatre announced Wednesday its cabaret fundraiser is postponed, "due to several health concerns and possible COVID exposures among our cast and crew."

Seasonal scarecrows returning to Greenwood, Ninety Six for contests, displays

Seasonal scarecrows returning to Greenwood, Ninety Six for contests, displays

Get those thoughts busy hatchin’. Think old clothes stuffed with hay.

+2
Plans for satellite absentee voting site materializing

Plans for satellite absentee voting site materializing

Plans are moving forward to have a satellite absentee voting precinct open in October for Greenwood County voters.

+3
Greenwood County Council allocates $85,000 for small businesses grants

Greenwood County Council allocates $85,000 for small businesses grants

Help is coming for small businesses in Greenwood County.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 60th confirmed virus death

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 60th confirmed virus death

Greenwood County recorded its 60th confirmed COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home