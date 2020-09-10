GCT cabaret 2020 fundraiser to be livestreamed. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

Greenwood Community Theater’s “Not So Normal” cabaret promises upbeat music, plenty of schtick and a few surprises.
“This is kind of the first step in getting back,” said Ryan S. Hewitt, GCT’s artistic director and youth and outreach coordinator. “We will have some of our performers in the space for the first time in months, and our crew will be here, but we won’t have live audience. Everyone will be watching from home.”
The event will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 on Facebook with Hometown Hodges.
It’s a pandemic-necessitated twist on a big fundraiser for the nonprofit arts organization.
Performers will be wearing masks until the moment they hit the stage. They will be spread out, occupying the theater’s seats, instead of hanging out backstage before they go on. Even those singing duets will be socially distanced.
This night of singing, comedy and more is a red carpet-worthy fundraiser for GCT. Donate via Venmo, PayPal, Facebook or mail.
In keeping with this “not-so-normal” cabaret, expect a big love ballad from a campy musical about killer vegetation and nods to the evening’s entertainment happening during the time of COVID-19. A camera drone will help capture some of the action, as well as multiple digital cameras.
“People can comment and cheer on and give shout outs via the live comment stream,” Hewitt said. “We’re not going to hide the fact that this is different. They can send clapping emojis, because it’s going to be a little awkward when we do these songs and there’s, just, crickets, because there’s no in-person audience. Send in selfies, whether you’re dressed up at home viewing the cabaret or not dressed up.”
Live performance is what GCT is all about Hewitt said.
“But, we’re having to adapt to this new way of performing,” Hewitt said. “Will jokes be awkward if there’s not an audience in front of us to laugh? We’re still not ready to let you in the theater, as much as we want to. We are not at that point yet, where we feel it’s safe to have huge crowds.”
Usually, GCT’s cabaret fundraiser serves as a big reveal for its next season of shows.
“We don’t know where the shows we had to cancel this theater season are going to fall,” Hewitt said.
Watch it unfold live on the Hometown Hodges Facebook page or a link to the stream on GCT’s Facebook page. You will also be able to check it out later through an access link.
Temporarily closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Greenwood Community Theatre staff and volunteers have been patiently waiting in the wings, so to speak, to bring up the lights again and produce stage shows.
For the previous two and a half months, GCT has housed concert production company Hometown Hodges, which has put on more than 50 virtual concerts via livestream since April.
“It’s an example of how collaboration works,” said Stephen Gilbert, GCT executive director. “While we have been unable to put on live theater, Hometown Hodges has used our space to bring bands to the Greenwood community via livestream. In turn, Hometown Hodges has agreed to produce GCT’s virtual, livestream cabaret fundraiser Sept. 26. Hometown Hodges is a great partner and I really appreciate them helping us with this cabaret.”
Gilbert said the community theater has a goal of raising $25,000 by Dec. 31, through a combination of the cabaret fundraiser, monetary donations and theater supporters who are members of GCT’s Friends of the Theatre program.
“We have very dedicated patrons, who have supported us this year, even in the absence of our productions,” Gilbert said. “We’re very appreciative. Through the cabaret fundraiser and our Friends of the Theatre program, we want to increase awareness of costs we have as a theater, every month.”
Gilbert said GCT operating expenses total about $20,000 a month, which includes the building’s mortgage, utilities, insurance, repairs and staffing costs. GCT owns its building.
“It’s more important than ever to give to the theater,” Gilbert said. “If we want to have live theater again in Greenwood, we’ve all got to work together to get through this time. Contributions are critical.”
