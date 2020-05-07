GCSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19 after a family member contracted the fast-spreading respiratory virus, Sheriff Dennis Kelly announced Thursday afternoon.
In a press release, Kelly said the employee had been in self-quarantine after a family member was diagnosed with the new coronavirus, and while in quarantine started showing symptoms of the virus.
COVID-19 causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, but some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to face complications are patients who are older or have certain underlying conditions.
“Given the public nature of our business, and our unavoidable contact with the public, we have been fortunate that there have not been more COVID-19 cases involving our Staff,” Kelly said in the release.
The sheriff's office has followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Kelly said. This includes the use of personal protective equipment, checking temperatures and performing extra cleanings.
So far, more than 60 Greenwood County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. County officials estimate about 40 have recovered.
