As state and federal officials seek to limit crowd sizes to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Lakelands funeral homes are improvising through measures that include streaming online and moving more services graveside.
Beyond livestreaming services, Parker-White Funeral Home's two locations offer virtual visitation.
Parker-White's virtual visitation would have the family in a private room with a Portal device and television screen. Visitors would come through another room and speak with the family through the portal device and television.
"It worked pretty good on the first try," said Joe White Jr. of Parker-White Funeral Home.
A number of funeral homes are offering a livestream of funeral service to allow more people to attend virtually, if not in person. Harris Funeral Home in Abbeville conducted its first livestream of a funeral service on Tuesday, Funeral Director Brad Evans said.
Offering livestreaming, virtual visitation and limiting the number of people in one room are a few options funeral homes are embracing to prevent the spread of coronavirus while helping families honor their loved ones. They also adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations such as frequent handwashing and social distancing.
"Sanitize everything once a day," said Anne Parks of Parks Funeral Home.
