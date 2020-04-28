You are the owner of this article.
Funding going fast in PPP second round

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
Baker

RHETT BAKER

Businesses that were hoping to get a PPP loan and are not already in line are probably out of luck.

The second round of funding for the PPP — Paycheck Protection Program — went live at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. And funds are not likely to stay very long.

“This money is going to start going out the window at 10:30 and it will be gone in 24 hours,” said Rhett Baker, Greenwood market president for South State Bank.

The first round of PPP loans lasted about 10 days, Baker said.

Many businesses were in line to receive funding from the first round of the PPP but the money allotted by Congress ran out before it was available to them.

“We still had a backlog of applications that were in our queue that are approved and ready to fund,” Baker said. He explained that those would be funded first.

Countybank will also start with applications in the queue, according to Jamie Compton, communications director.

Baker predicted that the system that handles money transfers between the Small Business Administration and the banks, known as E-Tran, would crash.

This prediction came true. NPR reported banks were having trouble accessing the system.

The program is likely to run out of money quickly, but there is some money from the first round that might be available to help, according to Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza.

Carranza posted on Twitter that more than $2 billion that was declined or returned during the first round of the PPP would be made available during the second round.

United Community Bank posted on its website that it was unable to accept any more applications for the PPP. Citing high demand, it apologized for the inconvenience and directed users to other financial assistance programs.

The Paycheck Protection Program allows businesses with 500 or fewer employees to apply for a loan to cover payroll costs for their business. The loan is 100% forgivable. The program launched on April 3.

On April 24, an additional $310 billion was approved for the PPP for the second round of funding.

During the first round, Countybank processed 367 applications across all of its markets for an amount of $54,704,000. Of that amount, $20 million was for PPP loans in the Greenwood markets.

South State Bank processed nearly 6,000 applications for almost $900 million across its four-state market during the first round of PPP funding. A breakdown by market was unavailable according to Jackie Smith, director of public relations for South State Bank.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

