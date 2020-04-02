FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. on Thursday provided a snapshot of its Greenwood operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All associates whose duties could be done remotely were told Wednesday to do so beginning Thursday. This will allow for a reduction in the overall number of workers on-site, allowing greater opportunities for distancing on-site, the company said through a news release. This action will be re-evaluated in 15 days, unless required to do so sooner. At this time, however, manufacturing operations continue to run as planned.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our associates, contractors and temporary workers and their families,” Todd Croker, president, FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc., said in the release.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of our on-site and remote associates,” Croker said, “and it is with their diligence that we will continue to meet our customers’ needs.”
For those still working on-site, the company has directed specific procedures in order to maintain a safe workforce, including observing social distancing and split shifts for essential workers, extensive cleaning procedures, encouraging workers to follow good hygiene practices based on the CDC guidelines, and restricting travel, meetings, events and visitors.
The company said it will work closely with local, state and federal officials to respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and minimize its impact on its workforce products and supply chain.
