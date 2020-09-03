Friday virtual concert: The Root Doctors via Hometown Hodges, video wall viewing by boat

Got plans Friday night to kick off Labor Day weekend?
Whether staying in or enjoying a Lake Greenwood sunset by boat, check out the live virtual 7:30 p.m. Friday concert, presented by Hometown Hodges, with The Root Doctors.
This funky party band from Columbia will be performing at Greenwood Community Theatre, minus an in-person audience. The band has previously performed for live concert series in Uptown Greenwood.
Bass, rhythm guitar and brass, with the feel-good grooves from this multi-piece band will entertain all ages, with classics by Earth, Wind and Fire, James Brown, Marvin Gaye, Gap Band and more.
Watch the concert livestreamed on the Hometown Hodges Facebook page.
It will also be shown in real time from a large video wall, set up near Break on the Lake. Video wall viewing is only permitted by boat on Lake Greenwood. There is no land access.
Walter S. Hemingway, a 20-plus-year member of The Root Doctors, on lead vocals and percussion, says livestream shows offer a fun way for bands to be creative when the number of live shows, corporate gigs and even performances for weddings are not as frequent as they used to be pre-pandemic.
“Livestreams are going over really well,” Hemingway said. “It’s fun. We pride ourselves on doing a show just as if there is a huge crowd. We are a bunch of friends hanging out, making music and having fun. Flying by the seat of your pants is a fun thing. You know? You’ve got to adapt…Everybody has to rethink things as musicians, to make things work. It’s a whole new world. You don’t want to act like this scenario could not happen again.”
Via livestream, Hemingway said the band can reach fans in the Southeast but also abroad.
“People in Japan or Russia or anywhere could see this show we’re doing in Greenwood Friday,” Hemingway said. “We can reach people and it can be there online so people can see it.”
This concert idea came together quickly, according to Derek Sykora a concert lighting technician with concert production company Hometown Hodges, and Tony Curreri, a Realtor and committee member for Connect Lake Greenwood.
Before the main event, check out “best of” moments from previous Hometown Hodges virtual concerts.
“We’ve used video walls for several different outdoor festivals and corporate events, pre-COVID-19,” Sykora said. “And, we’ve used them for movie nights for Uptown Greenwood in the Uptown Market.”
Sykora said Hometown Hodges has produced more than 50 professionally staged livestreamed concerts during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but this is a fraction of the number of shows the crew would put on were there not restrictions on in-person performances.
“All of our streams are archived on Hometown Hodges Facebook page for you to watch,” Sykora said. “Almost every show is an hour and 45 minutes.
In 2019, Connect Lake Greenwood hosted a concert series on the lake with three shows, but with COVID-19, the series was halted for 2020, Curreri said.
“Meet up with a buddy in a boat and come on out,” Tony Curreri said about The Root Doctors virtual concert Friday. “... We’ve been wanting to do something.
“Derek (Sykora) called me and said he wanted to see if we could put something together. ... We will be using the full-blown Lights on the Lake sound system, to get the full effect with the video wall. We are partnering with United Rentals for equipment, to help make the video wall happen, and WCFiber is helping us make sure we can broadcast this in real time. We’re excited to put something on to celebrate Labor Day weekend,” Curreri said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.