Free testing clinics planned in Lakelands

State health officials have announced four more free COVID-19 testing clinics in the Lakelands in the coming weeks:

Wednesday, May 20 in Abbeville County — Carolina Health Centers is hosting a clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calhoun Falls Family Practice, 535 Jackson St., Calhoun Falls.

Saturday, May 23 in Laurens County — Prisma Health is hosting a clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E.B. Morse Elementary School, 200 Parkview, Laurens.

Wednesday, May 27 in McCormick County — Carolina Health Centers is hosting a clinic at Mims Recreations Center, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick

Wednesday, June 3 in Greenwood County — Carolina Health Centers is hosting a clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ware Shoals High School, 56 S. Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals.

To see all planned testing clinics, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

