Free, open COVID-19 testing events coming to Saluda County

In a push to make tests more accessible to rural areas, Saluda County will have three free COVID-19 screening days in the next week.
“All the data and everything coming from health officials say the more testing we do, the sooner we’ll have a handle on this,” said Brooke Holloway, chief development and corporate compliance officer at Carolina Health Centers.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can be tested — but it’s first come, first served, said Mark Hyatt director of marketing and Public Relations at Self Regional Healthcare. The testing site is at Saluda Primary School, with two drive-thru testing lines and another line for a walk-up tent. Self partnered with Saluda County officials and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide the additional testing and other health resources for the day.
DHEC officials will be on site to provide translation services, the National Guard is helping direct traffic and Self team members from various departments will be there to help. Self expects to do about 300 tests.
Also working together with DHEC, Holloway said Carolina Health Centers will be hosting another free testing session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until their 300 tests run out Friday. At first, they planned to do the tests at one of the two company-run family practice centers in Saluda, but concerns about traffic moved the event to the Ridge Spring Civic Center at 900 W. Main St. Anyone is welcome to come and request a test, although anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“Whether you have symptoms or don’t have symptoms, whether you’re from Saluda County or you’re not from Saluda County, you can get tested,” Holloway said.
Physicians at the CHC offices in Saluda have been administering tests, but she said they were only to current patients and people willing to transfer their care to the offices. While this is CHC’s first free testing event, she said they’re working with DHEC to continue providing testing options for rural counties.
The third testing session will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, sponsored by the Emmanuel Family Clinic in Saluda, said Saluda County Emergency Management Director Josh Morton. Again, as supplies last, people can get the nasopharyngeal swab test for free, with no requirement to have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
“They have found that a lot of the people who have COVID are asymptomatic, so we don’t really know how many people really have it,” Morton said.
These tests come on the heels of DHEC announcing the statewide COVID-19 case total tipped more than 8,000 patients as of Wednesday evening, with 362 having died of the virus already. So far, health officials have done a total of nearly 96,000 tests, but there’s a lot more work to be done to reach the state’s testing goal of 110,000 residents a month.
