While everyone is trying to avoid getting sick, Greenwood’s free clinics are working hard to ensure that the people who do get the treatment they need.
They might not be able to handle coronavirus cases, but the free Clinica Gratis provided by Community Initiatives and the free clinic at Greater Greenwood United Ministries is making adjustments to ensure it can still treat their patients.
“We take pride in dealing with our patients in a very personable way,” said Teresa Goodman, executive director at Community Initiatives. “Now, we’re not able to sit down with our beneficiaries face to face.”
Clinica Gratis, which serves people without insurance who meet a required income standard, is moving more toward telehealth. Clinic staff is trying to use phone calls, Skype, FaceTime and other apps and programs to still be able to look their patients in the eyes without necessarily being in the same room.
The balance, Goodman said, is getting these appointments to incorporate a medical provider, nurse and sometimes a translator to help patients communicate.
“We have some awesome staff that are really being patient with our clients and just trying to help them download and learn these programs,” Goodman said.
In the meantime, Community Initiatives’ other services are being tested by the wide-reaching impact of the coronavirus. With more people facing work insecurity, Goodman said they’ve been helping more people complete applications for SNAP and TANF benefits, along with Medicare and unemployment insurance.
Community Initiative’s after school services, which have helped dozens of children, have all been canceled out of safety concerns.
“What we don’t want to do is have 65 children coming here and then going home after interacting with 65 other kids,” Goodman said.
The agency’s main office has limited access right now, but staff are still answering the main phone line at 864-223-7472, and are available for in-person help by appointment.
For medical need, call the office at 864-941-7980, or patients can reach them at Skype, FaceTime or Google Duo at the email address help@myci.us Patients can also reach out on Facebook, and get help applying for SNAP, TANF, Medicaid or Medicare by calling 864-223-7472, using FaceTime at administrator@communityinitiatives.us or Skype at communityinitiatives1@outlook.com
“This is all very new for us,” Goodman said. “It’s a very daunting task for us as a nonprofit. We don’t want to close our doors, because now is when people need us the most.”
That need is why the Greater Greenwood United Ministry is opening its food pantry to any seniors in the community, age 70 and up. From 9-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, seniors can come by if they are in need of food and stock up, Executive Director Rosemary Bell said. The food pantry is located at the ministry’s office at 1404 Edgefield St., Greenwood.
“I think that overall, it’s been kind of a shock how serious things got so quickly,” Bell said. “The ministry just wanted to be sure we were here to provide services as needed.”
The GGUM free medical clinic is operating on shorter hours, from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday to see a medical provider. Notices on the door tell people coming in with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 to call the main office at 864-942-0500. Then, staff will know to put a mask on the patient, and if they appear to meet the guidelines for who should be tested, staff will set up a test through Self Regional Medical Center.
GGUM’s other major service, which provides financial assistance for people facing eviction or utility disconnection, is on hold since there’s been a freeze on those penalties. Still, Bell said their staff is standing at the ready to offer help once the freeze is lifted.
The ministry is operating with a barebones staff, as many of the senior volunteers who offer help have been asked to stay home instead.
“We want to be sure that the people who give of their time, especially those most vulnerable, are at home and staying safe,” Bell said.
