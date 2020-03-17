As the Index-Journal continues efforts to keep the community informed about the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the Lakelands, we are providing a form for restaurants, bars, grocery stores and other service-related businesses to use for sharing their hours of operation, supply status and the like.
Organizations that are providing free services related to the pandemic are also invited to participate as are churches and other faith-based organizations.
A short form is available online at bit.ly/2Uad0Fs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.