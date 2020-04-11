“A godsend.”
That’s what Ti Barnes, executive director of The Bowers-Rodgers Home, is calling four dozen fresh-baked loaves of bread delivered to the emergency children’s shelter Thursday.
Claire Griffith, Inn on the Square general manager called Barnes on Thursday.
“She said she was in the neighborhood and she said the pastry chef, Olivia Taylor, had baked some bread. She asked if we wanted some and I said, ‘Absolutely.’ It was absolutely right on time.
“Considering the fact that goods are off the shelves at stores, it kind of makes it very difficult for us to go out and make the purchases we need to sustain the kids, because we have buy in bulk. ... We’re like everybody else, we need toilet paper and things like that, but the community and church groups are coming to our aid.”
Taylor, 21, baked loaves of white bread and shared them with Bowers-Rodgers.
“I started baking bread Monday,” Taylor said. “I lost count. Before all of this shutdown with the virus, I started to get very interested in bread. Bread was one of those things I had never before considered baking. I talked with the inn’s owner and we thought this would be a good opportunity for me to practice. ... Store shelves are empty and I wanted to donate to people who are in need.”
Before this, Taylor said she has most often baked cakes, pies and cookies. From Cleveland, Ohio, Taylor said she moved to Greenwood before her 11th-grade year at Greenwood High School. Then, she enrolled in culinary arts classes through Greenwood County School District 50’s G. Frank Russell Center.
“I spent two years in the culinary class,” Taylor said. “It was wonderful when I got a job at the inn pretty much right after graduating from Greenwood High in 2017.”
The Bowers-Rodgers Home is an emergency shelter for abused, abandoned and neglected children from Greenwood and surrounding counties. The group home is licensed to care for 19 children, Barnes said. When the Index-Journal spoke with Barnes on Friday, the home was caring for 12 children, ranging in age from 10 to 17.
“We’re still open and accepting children who need a safe place in these trying times,” Barnes said. “April is child abuse awareness month. The Bowers-Rodgers Home is doing everything we can to provide shelter and care and love. ... We are averaging about 15 to 20 calls a day for kids needing placement. Right about now, that is a little more than normal for us. Our staff are working around the clock and they are very much appreciated. They are taking our kids to doctor’s appointments and mental health counseling and they are doing it selflessly, even though everybody is fearful of contracting this disease.
“Because our kids are out of school right now with school closures due to COVID-19, they are at our home for longer periods during the day than they normally would be,” Barnes said. “So, they are eating more...For us, this bread helps us make toast for breakfast, sandwiches for lunch and it makes dinnertime meals more filling.”
Barnes said the children are staying on campus more in this new normal of COVID-19.
“There’s only so many board games you can play and only so many times you want to swing on the swings,” Barnes said. “Staff is getting super-duper creative, trying to keep them entertained. They are doing karaoke and keeping them busy. In between academics during the day, our residential care manager is taking them outside to run relay races and exercise. I go and pick up their breakfasts and lunches from Greenwood School District 50. The kids are all eager to help me bring the meals inside, because they want to get out of the house.”
