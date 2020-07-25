Former La Hacienda of Greenwood employee tests positive for COVID-19

A former employee of La Hacienda at 515 Bypass 72 NW by Lowe’s at has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant’s Facebook page posted Saturday.
The post said the former employee did not show symptoms the last time he was at the restaurant, but because his employment with La Hacienda was recent, management decided to observe proper protocol and close dine-in at La Ha by Lowe’s for the weekend to deep-clean and sanitize thoroughly. The location will be open for curbside pick-up only during these days.
The restaurant hopes to reopen Monday, but the dine-in for La Ha at 1011 Montague Ave. by 7-Eleven will remain open.
The post recommends customers place their orders online at haciendaofgwd.com to help streamline the process.
“Thank you so much for your support and patience during this time,” the post reads.
