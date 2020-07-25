You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Former La Hacienda of Greenwood employee tests positive for COVID-19

La Hacienda (copy)

La Hacienda of Greenwood’s Facebook page posted on Saturday that one of the restaurant’s former employees at its 515 By-pass 72 location tested positive for COVID-19.

 SUBMITTED

A former employee of La Hacienda at 515 Bypass 72 NW by Lowe’s at has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant’s Facebook page posted Saturday.

The post said the former employee did not show symptoms the last time he was at the restaurant, but because his employment with La Hacienda was recent, management decided to observe proper protocol and close dine-in at La Ha by Lowe’s for the weekend to deep-clean and sanitize thoroughly. The location will be open for curbside pick-up only during these days.

The restaurant hopes to reopen Monday, but the dine-in for La Ha at 1011 Montague Ave. by 7-Eleven will remain open.

The post recommends customers place their orders online at haciendaofgwd.com to help streamline the process.

“Thank you so much for your support and patience during this time,” the post reads.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Former La Hacienda of Greenwood employee tests positive for COVID-19

Former La Hacienda of Greenwood employee tests positive for COVID-19

A former employee of La Hacienda at 515 Bypass 72 NW by Lowe’s at has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant’s Facebook page posted Saturday.

COVID-19 update: SC records 74 new deaths, including 4 in Lakelands

COVID-19 update: SC records 74 new deaths, including 4 in Lakelands

Laurens County and Abbeville County each recorded two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths, putting their tallies at 25 and three, respectively. These are part of 74 new confirmed deaths and eight probable COVID-19 deaths state health officials announced Saturday.

+4
Lakelands private schools weigh in on SAFE Grants

Lakelands private schools weigh in on SAFE Grants

Gov. Henry McMaster announced this week the creation of Safe Access to Flexible Education Grants. The one-time, needs-based grants worth $6,500 will help or subsidize the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students at participating private, parochial or independent schools in the state. About 5,00…

COVID-19 update: 4 deaths recorded in Lakelands as SC cases jump nearly 2,000

COVID-19 update: 4 deaths recorded in Lakelands as SC cases jump nearly 2,000

Laurens County recorded three additional COVID-19 deaths while another Saluda County resident has died of the virus, state health officials said Friday, part of 46 new confirmed deaths in the state.

+3
Day cares continue to prepare for the school year amid ever-changing school reopening plans

Day cares continue to prepare for the school year amid ever-changing school reopening plans

As reopening plans for Lakelands school districts near finalization, day care facilities are checking with parents to see which back-to-school option they have chosen so they can accommodate them during the 2020-21 school year.

McCormick County schools will not operate on year-round calendar for 2020-21 school year

McCormick County schools will not operate on year-round calendar for 2020-21 school year

McCormick County School District will not operate on a year-round calendar for 2020-21 academic year and instead will begin school on Aug. 17 using a hybrid model.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home