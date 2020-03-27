The Food Bank of Greenwood will be closing for two weeks while staff restocks and put in place strategies aimed at keeping volunteers, staff and clients are protected, according to a news release.
"The past two weeks have caused a strain on food procurement for the pantry and we anticipate additional strain on distribution in the next several weeks due to the reduction of work hours many are experiencing," the release said.
The food bank began its temporary closure Friday and will reopen April 14.
"The Food Bank serves all of Greenwood County and is the primary feeding program for our community," the release said. "Going forward we intend to continue to do just that, while adjusting to changing events as they unfold. The Food Bank will communicate relief efforts and needs through our website and social media."
Anyone wanting to help is encouraged to donate money online at foodbankgreenwood.org, or by mailing checks to PO Box 604, Greenwood, S.C. 29648. For more information on the Food Bank, call 864-227-1556.
With food insecurity as a real threat for many amid the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit Eat Smart Move More S.C. has been working to create a database of food banks, farmers markets and food services across the state.
"Nearly 680,000 people in South Carolina do not know where their next meal will come from," a news release from ESMMSC said. "That number is likely to increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current social restrictions."
The group's database can be found online at eatsmartmovemoresc.org, and to contact the nonprofit by phone, dial 803-667-9810.
