Flu cases plummet as COVID precautions offer protection

Flu cases have been at a historic low this flu season, according to the CDC, and health workers say the precautions taken against COVID-19 have likely kept the flu at bay.

“We think the mask wearing certainly has a lot to do with it,” said Dr. Matt Logan, chief medical officer at Self Regional Medical Center. “The flu virus is much less contagious than COVID, so the precautions put in place for COVID are effective for other respiratory illnesses as well.”

The flu season has also been significantly milder than other flu seasons, he said. Logan wasn’t sure if that’s tied to the strain of flu this year, but social distancing, hand hygiene and mask wearing have certainly helped.

Only a single patient had tested positive for the flu as of mid-January, Logan said. Greg Gurley, pharmacist at Wingard’s Pharmacy, said he hadn’t filled one prescription for Tamiflu this flu season.

Gurley said he did administer a lot of flu shots, however. People seemed aware of the importance of getting their flu shots, he said.

“If somebody said to me, hey, did mask wearing help, I’d probably say logically, yeah it did,” Gurley said. “Now, would I want to do this every year as a society? No.”

In a CDC review of available research and data, officials wrote that the percent of positive results from influenza tests decreased from more than 20% to 2.3% following widespread adoption of COVID-19 precautions. That intervention, alongside the flu vaccine, could substantially reduce the flu incidence and impact throughout flu season, and some mitigation measures might have a role to play in protecting people against the flu in future seasons, the report said.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

