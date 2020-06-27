You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Five Lonza employees test positive for COVID-19

Lonza building

The exterior of a Lonza building.

 SUBMITTED

Five employees at Lonza in Greenwood have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Our affected colleagues are in quarantine and Lonza is providing support, as needed,” an email response from the company said.

Lonza’s Greenwood facility employs about 600 people.

The company previously instituted a global COVID-19 policy, based on CDC guidance that all sites are required to follow. Some of the procedures include, immediate quarantine for the affected employee, contact tracing, immediate quarantine and assessment of all close-contacts for possible COVID-19 infection and additional enhanced cleaning processes.

Lonza also has instituted on-site protective measures, the response said. These include daily temperature screening, social distancing, mandatory personal protective equipment, increased cleaning schedules and split team work assignments.

Employees not required to be on site are working remotely.

Lonza has partnered with Moderna to establish manufacturing suites of a vaccine, developed by Moderna, at Lonza’s facilities in both the United States and Switzerland. The company’s Portsmouth, New Hampshire facility will handle the manufacture of the vaccine.

Both company’s hope to begin manufacturing of the first batches of the vaccine in July.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Five Lonza employees test positive for COVID-19

Five Lonza employees test positive for COVID-19

Five employees at Lonza in Greenwood have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

+2
Smithsonian's 'Water/Ways' on view at Hickory Knob State Park and Resort

Smithsonian's 'Water/Ways' on view at Hickory Knob State Park and Resort

South Carolina Humanities, in cooperation with the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum on Main Street program, presents the traveling “Water/Ways” exhibit at Hickory Knob State Park in McCormick County. It looks at this essential component of life on Earth.

COVID-19 update: SC breaks 30,000 cumulative cases

COVID-19 update: SC breaks 30,000 cumulative cases

State health officials reported 1,273 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, and one additional confirmed death. There are currently 906 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

COVID-19 update: SC cases jump 1,291

COVID-19 update: SC cases jump 1,291

State health officials reported 1,291 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — the highest single-day tally to date — along with 12 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 832 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either…

COVID-19 update: 6th Greenwood County resident dies with virus

COVID-19 update: 6th Greenwood County resident dies with virus

A sixth Greenwood County resident with COVID-19 has died as statewide hospitalizations continue to climb.

COVID-19 update: SC adds more than 1,000 new cases as hospitalizations continue to climb

COVID-19 update: SC adds more than 1,000 new cases as hospitalizations continue to climb

State health officials reported 1,002 new confirmed cases and two probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with six more confirmed deaths. There are 731 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, the highest tal…

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home