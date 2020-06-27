Five Lonza employees test positive for COVID-19

Five employees at Lonza in Greenwood have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“Our affected colleagues are in quarantine and Lonza is providing support, as needed,” an email response from the company said.
Lonza’s Greenwood facility employs about 600 people.
The company previously instituted a global COVID-19 policy, based on CDC guidance that all sites are required to follow. Some of the procedures include, immediate quarantine for the affected employee, contact tracing, immediate quarantine and assessment of all close-contacts for possible COVID-19 infection and additional enhanced cleaning processes.
Lonza also has instituted on-site protective measures, the response said. These include daily temperature screening, social distancing, mandatory personal protective equipment, increased cleaning schedules and split team work assignments.
Employees not required to be on site are working remotely.
Lonza has partnered with Moderna to establish manufacturing suites of a vaccine, developed by Moderna, at Lonza’s facilities in both the United States and Switzerland. The company’s Portsmouth, New Hampshire facility will handle the manufacture of the vaccine.
Both company’s hope to begin manufacturing of the first batches of the vaccine in July.
