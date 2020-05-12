First virtual community theater performance debuts Wednesday

A virtual meeting via Zoom has birthed an Upstate South Carolina community theater alliance — Curtains Up Coalition — that is posting at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Curtains Up Coalition Facebook page, its first virtual performance.
It is an original short play about a community's attempt to enforce social distancing.
The one-act play is "The Starfish Island Unified Town Council and School Board Emergency Quarantine Meeting and Sing-Along" by Chris "Israel" Allen.
The alliance is spearheaded by theater representatives from Greenwood Community Theatre, Wild Hare Productions of Greenwood and Market Theatre of Anderson. with representation also from Clemson Little Theatre, Foothills Playhouse, Mill Town Players, Proud Mary Theatre Company and more.
Curtains Up Coalition is a way for live theater organizations to continue to engage and entertain audiences, and raise money, during this time of global pandemic when performance venues are shuttered and stages went dark.
Ryan S. Hewitt, artistic director and youth and outreach coordinator with GCT, said a focus of the alliance is mutual fundraising support and cross-promotion of projects.
"So, once a week one theater will produce online content on our Curtains Up Coalition page and each theater in the alliance will help promote and support it," Hewitt said. "That night, we will push for donations and support for the producing theater. We are also looking at ways we can support each other when we can reopen."
Some productions will be live onlne events and others will be pre-recorded and posted on YouTube, Hewitt said.
Bess Park, artistic/executive director of Wild Hare Productions, said theaters across the country are closed but online material is surfacing.
"The problem comes from having to pay royalties, and, seldom, if ever, are permissions granted for published plays to be filmed and disseminated on a digital platform," Park said. "We hope to have some sort of cabaret offering among participating groups. Everyone must be a nonprofit community theater without paid actors."
However, organizers say arts organizations and public performance spaces could be among the last things to reopen amid the pandemic, so this kind of collaboration to keep theater going and financially supported is vital.
