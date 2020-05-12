You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

First virtual community theater performance debuts Wednesday

  • By ST. CLAIRE DONAGHY sdonaghy@indexjournal.com

A virtual meeting via Zoom has birthed an Upstate South Carolina community theater alliance — Curtains Up Coalition — that is posting at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Curtains Up Coalition Facebook page, its first virtual performance.

It is an original short play about a community's attempt to enforce social distancing.

The one-act play is "The Starfish Island Unified Town Council and School Board Emergency Quarantine Meeting and Sing-Along" by Chris "Israel" Allen.

The alliance is spearheaded by theater representatives from Greenwood Community Theatre, Wild Hare Productions of Greenwood and Market Theatre of Anderson. with representation also from Clemson Little Theatre, Foothills Playhouse, Mill Town Players, Proud Mary Theatre Company and more.

Curtains Up Coalition is a way for live theater organizations to continue to engage and entertain audiences, and raise money, during this time of global pandemic when performance venues are shuttered and stages went dark. 

Ryan S. Hewitt, artistic director and youth and outreach coordinator with GCT, said a focus of the alliance is mutual fundraising support and cross-promotion of projects.

"So, once a week one theater will produce online content on our Curtains Up Coalition page and each theater in the alliance will help promote and support it," Hewitt said. "That night, we will push for donations and support for the producing theater. We are also looking at ways we can support each other when we can reopen." 

Some productions will be live onlne events and others will be pre-recorded and posted on YouTube, Hewitt said. 

Bess Park, artistic/executive director of Wild Hare Productions, said theaters across the country are closed but online material is surfacing. 

"The problem comes from having to pay royalties, and, seldom, if ever, are permissions granted for published plays to be filmed and disseminated on a digital platform," Park said. "We hope to have some sort of cabaret offering among participating groups. Everyone must be a nonprofit community theater without paid actors."

However, organizers say arts organizations and public performance spaces could be among the last things to reopen amid the pandemic, so this kind of collaboration to keep theater going and financially supported is vital.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+4
First virtual community theater performance debuts Wednesday

First virtual community theater performance debuts Wednesday

A virtual meeting via Zoom has birthed an Upstate South Carolina community theater alliance — Curtains Up Coalition — that is posting at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Curtains Up Coalition Facebook page, its first virtual performance.

+2
Festival of Discovery cautiously a go; Organizers monitoring amid COVID-19

Festival of Discovery cautiously a go; Organizers monitoring amid COVID-19

City of Greenwood and Uptown Greenwood leadership are cautiously optimistic that the 20th South Carolina Festival of Discovery could happen as scheduled July 9-11, with caveats.

+3
Restaurant restrictions loosen, leaving owners weighing options

Restaurant restrictions loosen, leaving owners weighing options

The restaurant industry has faced ever-changing regulations, guidelines and restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic became recognized in the United States in full swing. Greenwood-area restaurateurs are weighing their options as they still adapt to a new to-go and carry-out market.

+3
City, county managers adapt to COVID-19

City, county managers adapt to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in the way governments operate and government managers are on the front lines of the changing times and policies.

Postponed elections have new election date

Postponed elections have new election date

Elections that were originally set in March, April and May but were postponed because of the novel coronavirus have received a new Election Day: July 14.

Updated
Gyms, barbers to reopen in SC; 1,800 contact tracers hired

Gyms, barbers to reopen in SC; 1,800 contact tracers hired

Jennifer Inman, wearing a mask, serves a table of diners at Dead Dog Saloon in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Rules for outdoor dining in South Carolina amid the coronavirus were relaxed on Monday. May 4, 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home