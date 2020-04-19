A 69-year-old inmate at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia has tested positive for COVID-19, the first inmate in the state prison system to test positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus.
The inmate, who is serving a life sentence and has preexisting conditions, has been in isolation since he was tested on Friday and the positive result came back Sunday, the state Department of Corrections said in an update posted Sunday evening. He has now been hospitalized.
The prison has quarantined the inmate's unit, which houses 121 men, and authorities are conducting a contact investigation to determine which prisoners might have come into close contact with him. The agency will test any inmate who exhibits symptoms of the new coronavirus.
To date, 24 inmates have been tested for the illness and 22 tests have come back negative. One test is still pending and is unrelated to the positive case.
As of Sunday, 35 prison workers have tested positive for the virus, including three at Kirkland, and one has died. In the Lakelands, an employee at McCormick Correctional has tested positive for COVID-19.
To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities in recent weeks. The agency has provided each employee and inmate with two masks and officials are encouraging them to wear them in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People working the front entries at prisons are wearing surgical masks, face shields and gloves.
In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they don’t have fevers. Anyone who shows signs they might be infected is denied entrance.
Any employee suspected who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient self-monitors at home for 14 days, while inmates with close contact are quarantined for 14 days.
In the federal system, COVID-19 is sweeping through some prisons. Yazoo City Federal Correctional in Mississippi has had 70 inmates and two prison workers test positive for the virus, while at Butner in North Carolina, 65 prisoners and 27 staff members have been sickened. Five inmates at Butner have died of COVID-19 complications. Systemwide, 495 inmates and 309 staff members have tested positive while 22 inmates have died.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
