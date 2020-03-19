Social distancing isn’t much of an option for people whose jobs require close contact with other, such as Greenwood’s first responders.
In light of the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus and the risk of spreading the COVID-19 illness, city and county emergency staff are taking precautions to ensure that service continues while limiting the risk of transmitting the virus.
“It wouldn’t take much to really put a dent in emergency services around here, if you get people who work for 24 hours getting sick,” said Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes.
When callers dial 911, dispatchers are asking screening questions to determine if there’s a risk the caller has COVID-19, so first responders can wear protective gear and take necessary precautions. Holmes said county firefighters aren’t answering medical calls that have been screened this way unless EMS staff request it.
County fire staff have canceled all normal meetings until next month, and firehouses have been restricted to staff use only.
“I keep reminding my guys they’ve all got families they don’t want to take this thing home to,” Holmes said.
City firefighters have been advised of the same, and are increasing the number of times they clean surfaces and equipment at their stations, said Chief Terry Strange.
The city’s fire stations have also been closed to the public, and they’ve assigned two firefighters in each shift to work on a rotation answering medical calls. This approach, Strange explained, is meant to house only these firefighters at that single station, so if they get exposed to the virus during a call, they don’t pass it on to any other firefighters.
“Normally, you would have a four-man crew on an engine, especially to a medical call,” Strange said. “It’s just limiting the potential for exposure.”
Still, he said he recognizes that the recommended courses of action are fluid as more is learned about the virus, so procedures could change at any moment.
Greenwood’s police officers are being advised to check themselves for any of the COVID-19 symptoms, and no one has been sent home so far because of illness, said Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.
“On one hand, it’s kind of like business as usual, really,” he said. “Regardless of whether people are sick or injured, we’re tasked with answering calls and helping them.”
Officers keep a supply of gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes available, and Link said they’re advised to follow CDC guidelines. Still, it’s hard to practice social distancing when you have to handcuff or detain someone.
To that end, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said his deputies are trying to write citations for offenses where detention isn’t necessary. If someone needs arresting, they’ll still be arrested, he said.
His main point of focus for officers is not to panic, and to simply follow the guidelines that have been set out for everyone. The sheriff’s office has been closed except to employees, and officers are being asked to call attorneys instead of meeting with them in person.
At the jail, Kelly said every inmate entering undergoes a medical screening and questionnaire. Additionally, in the event they need to quarantine an inmate, Kelly said Greenwood County has an agreement with Abbeville County to house quarantined inmates in a wing of the Abbeville jail, in exchange for Greenwood’s jail housing female inmates from Abbeville.
With 24-hour nursing staff on site, Kelly said the jail staff is working closely with the nurses to monitor and stay aware of any potential risk.
