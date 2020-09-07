You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters help United Way distribute donated masks

UW Masks 01

Marisel Losa, left, and Gracen Gantt box thousands of masks to be distributed to anyone who wants them by firefighters during the coming days at fire stations throughout the Greenwood County.

 SUBMITTED

Firefighters are partnering with the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties to put masks in the hands of those who want them.

Earlier this year, Greenwood County Council agreed to donate 2,500 N95 masks to the United Way, to give out to people who want them as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, the United Way is adding 1,000 reusable, washable masks, and volunteers from fire stations across the county will help distribute them.

“Our goal is to get masks into the hands of folks who want them,” said Marisel Losa, UWGAC president and CEO.

Firefighters will be distributing the masks at scheduled times across eight stations. Distribution began Friday morning, and will continue through Sept. 16, according to this schedule:

  • Northwest Fire Department, 201 Oakwood Drive, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
  • Promised Land Fire Department, 3741 McCormick Highway, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
  • Hodges Fire Department, 4410 Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • Ware Shoals Fire Department, 128 S. Greenwood Ave., 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15.
  • Troy Fire Department, 1516 Neel St., 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15.
  • Bradley Fire Department, 4703 Highway 221 S., 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 16.

Gracen Gantt spearheaded the partnership for the United Way, and packaged and delivered boxes of masks to each fire station Thursday. She thanked the firefighters for volunteering their time to help give out masks, which health officials have strongly recommended people wear in public to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It’s obviously been proven that our numbers have gone down since we started the mask ordinance, and I just think it’s very important that everyone have the option of having a mask and that they’re accessible to everyone,” Gantt said.

Steve Holmes, Greenwood County fire chief, said firefighters regularly respond to emergency calls, including medical emergencies. These volunteers are put at risk of exposure to the virus on every call where they come in close contact with people.

The pandemic has increased the number of calls firefighters are responding to, so in one way providing masks to help limit spread can help reduce the impact of the virus on emergency services, Holmes said.

“Plus, our volunteer fire departments have always been a big part of their communities, and a central location in communities,” he said.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter

@IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Firefighters help United Way distribute donated masks

