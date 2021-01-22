You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fifth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ Index-Journal building (copy)
Buy Now

The Index-Journal building at 610 Phoenix St., where an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

As vaccines begin to trickle into the arms of state residents and novel coronavirus cases remain high nationally and throughout the Palmetto State, a fifth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July.

The fifth employee to test positive was last in the office on Jan. 5 and only early this week began experiencing mild symptoms and, as a result, the employee was tested Tuesday. The employee tested because a family member had been exposed to someone with the virus who had tested positive. The employee had been in self-quarantine since Jan. 13. Employees of the family-owned newspaper were notified about the positive case today (Friday).

Early on in the pandemic, in March, the Index-Journal stopped allowing customers to enter the building as a precaution to protect them and employees. A number of employees also worked remotely for about six months. The newspaper offices reopened to the public in late September when employees who had been working remotely also returned. On Jan. 7, the newspaper offices were again closed to the public and the majority of employees were again allowed to work remotely. This was done out of an abundance of caution in the wake of soaring case numbers in and around Greenwood County.

The newspaper still requires employees to wear face coverings when moving about the building or when in close proximity to others. Employees are also required to wear masks when representing the company in public.

Most who contract COVID-19 experience only mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Fifth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fifth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

As vaccines begin to trickle into the arms of state residents and novel coronavirus cases remain high nationally and throughout the Palmetto State, a fifth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County's death toll tops 100

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County's death toll tops 100

The Lakelands added four confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday — two in Greenwood County and one each in Laurens and Abbeville counties — increasing Greenwood County's virus death toll to more than 100.

+2
Self adds online request form for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Self adds online request form for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Self Regional Healthcare is offering a new way for people to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online via email.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County, Laurens County each reach 99 confirmed virus deaths

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County, Laurens County each reach 99 confirmed virus deaths

Greenwood County recorded its 99th confirmed COVID-19 death on Wednesday — as did Laurens County.

+2
Flu cases plummet as COVID precautions offer protection

Flu cases plummet as COVID precautions offer protection

Flu cases have been at a historic low this flu season, according to the CDC, and health workers say the precautions taken against COVID-19 have likely kept the flu at bay.

COVID-19 update: SC adds more than 2,500 cases

COVID-19 update: SC adds more than 2,500 cases

State health officials reported 2,570 new confirmed cases and 23 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 11 additional confirmed deaths.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home