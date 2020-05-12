Festival of Discovery cautiously a go; Organizers monitoring amid COVID-19

City of Greenwood and Uptown Greenwood leadership are cautiously optimistic that the 20th South Carolina Festival of Discovery could happen as scheduled July 9-11, with caveats.
In a Facebook Live session Monday morning, staged at the Uptown Market’s now-dormant splash pad, Greenwood City Manager Julie M. Wilkie and Uptown Manager Lara B. Hudson, addressed questions about this year’s sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society competition and Blues Cruise.
The Facebook live session was moderated by Index-Journal Executive Editor Richard S. Whiting and facilitated by Danny Byrd, City of Greenwood information technologies director.
“We really aren’t prepared to say no yet,” Hudson said. “We know that at about 60 days out, things could be 10 times better. They could be the same. They could be worse,” Hudson said. “... We will have something. Our plan, we want to have some type of event. We know it’s going to look different. We know it’s going to feel different. Um, but our community is going to need something and they want something.”
Barring a government mandate prohibiting an outdoor event of that size, Hudson said Greenwood wants to move forward.
Wilkie said the 2020 South Carolina Festival of Discovery could be “modified and slimmed down” but more than 90 competition barbecue teams are registered. So far, Wilkie said she’s only received two cancellations, one from a team and one from a barbecue judge and neither are COVID-19 related.
“We don’t know what might happen in 60 days,” Wilkie said. “... Right now, our plan is to proceed in July but also planning for a contingency for that date. But, also, maybe a date in the future. We’re looking at all of our options.”
Options could include:
Just for 2020, if it’s deemed unsafe for the city to host the event in July, there
- might be KCBS dates later in the year Festival of Discovery could potentially consider, since a number of KCBS contests are canceling or pushing to dates later in the year, Wilkie said, noting the intent would not be to permanently move Festival of Discovery’s competition dates.
- Working with the festival’s music and Blues Cruise director, Gary Erwin, to have live music, whether the festival happens in July or later. To date, performers are scheduled, but Erwin said musicians are flexible.
Spreading out the 16 ven
- dors who will be selling barbecue during the festival, creating “four pockets” of vendors instead of concentrating them in one location. And, increasing the number of outdoor stages for live music to try and spread out crowds. Vendors will not be penalized if they opt-out in 2020 for COVID-19 concerns.
- Staying in contact with local pork processor Carolina Pride, one of the event’s sponsors.
- Finding a new outdoor location for the Kids’ Que cooking competition, to allow those contestants room for social distancing.
- Upon recommendations from KCBS, spacing competition cook teams out more. However, providing power and water to teams could be a challenge the more spaced out they are. KCBS has also issued guidelines about spacing barbecue judges out more, with increased sanitization practices.
- No arts and crafts vendors at the 2020 Festival of Discovery. Organizers say that component is “not a good fit.”
- Right now, it’s not known whether a Kids’ Zone with rides and amusements will be permitted. Under current orders from Governor Henry McMaster, playgrounds are still closed amid COVID-19 concerns. It’s also not known whether the hot dog eating contest will be permitted this year.
- Increasing the number of hand-washing stations.
- Waiting on guidance from the state Department of Health and Control on how to handle the People’s Choice portion of the contest where the public may buy barbecue samples and vote for their favorites.
“But, the nature of this event is to drive large crowds Uptown so that our businesses see the economic benefit of having all these people,” Wilkie said, noting it’s expected that hotels will be open. “So, you cannot social distance outside. ... Regardless of if we have it in July or later in the year, I think society is going to dictate the crowds are going to be smaller. Some people are not going to be comfortable (attending a large festival.)”
Wilkie said festival organizers are learning about their ability to adapt.
“A lot of this really comes down to guidance from our governor’s office,” Wilkie said. “And, from our state offices, like DHEC and the Festivals and Events Association...We’re just keeping our eyes open.”
Wilkie said there is some personal responsibility on the part of people regarding events amid COVID-19.
“If you feel as though you are in a vulnerable population that you wouldn’t come to the event,” Wilkie said. “The other argument is, ‘Well, if you have it, people are naturally going to want to come to it.’ So, there’s certainly a balance and we’re looking at all that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.