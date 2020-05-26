Festival of Discovery, Blues Cruise flies off July calendar, lands in September

Festival-goers will have to wait a few more months before they can attend Greenwood’s 20th Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise.
But don’t blame organizers. Blame the novel coronavirus, which prompted the decision. Turns out there’s no “Outdoor Festivals Amid Pandemics for Dummies” handbook out there.
While the event was only two weeks ago on target to take place during its traditional second weekend in July, city officials announced Tuesday the annual event is now slated for Sept. 24-27. But at least it will be 20 in 2020 — if all goes according to plan.
“As much as we would love to stand firm against the tide of fear peddling and be an example to the world of how the 20th year of our festival could be held as scheduled, the reality of unduly burdensome rules and regulations make our traditional plans an unfeasible logistical nightmare,” Mayor Brandon Smith said Tuesday in a prepared statement.
Smith cited the “fear of liability without regard for personal accountability” as a core reason for the city’s decision. That results in a paralyzing effect on public and private enterprise, he wrote.
The festival, which is centered in the heart of the city’s Uptown district, has grown to the point of having nearly 100 competition teams preparing pork, chicken and brisket in an effort to claim the trophy in the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event. During the four-day weekend — Thursday through Sunday — Main Street’s four lanes are closed to through traffic so festival-goers can safely venture through vendors, among competition teams and into venues where music is performed.
In short, the Festival of Discovery does not lend itself well to social distancing, and there are too many unknowns leading up to July’s planned date, Julie Wilkie, city manager, said.
“The bottom line is this: There are no guidelines out there for outdoor festivals,” she said. While there are suggestions from the governor, CDC and others, no one has put together a set of specific guidelines, Wilkie said.
“It’s very challenging for us to take the potential for 10,000 people a day” and establish a workable plan that allows for social distancing among competition teams, festival-goers and musicians alike, Wilkie said.
Moving the date — which came open through KCBS when a similar competition in Hickory, North Carolina, opted to cancel its September weekend — will give Festival of Discovery organizers and staff more time to gain knowledge about the coronavirus pandemic and how to manage such a large outdoor festival in its midst, Wilkie said.
While the Greenwood economy could use a kick start, Wilkie said the city’s goal is to “do it up right and safely.”
“But right now, we don’t have the tools to do it” within the seven-week window before the festival would begin.
“While the weekend for this 20th annual celebration of barbecue and blues music will feel a bit different (and possibly a bit cooler), we anticipate nothing less than another memorable event,” Smith wrote. “We believe that this rescheduled date will give you and thousands of other revelers the best opportunity to enjoy the festival in a form that you have come to know and love.”
“Please be assured that we still have many exciting events planned for this special anniversary edition of the festival,” Smith wrote.
Aware the date change creeps into a highly-watched sports season, Smith said venues are planning to televise sporting events that might be slated to take place during that weekend.
“So no (other) excuses for not being there with us Sept. 24-27,” he said.
