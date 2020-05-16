You are the owner of this article.
Fender gives Paul Simon song a new render

  • By RICHARD WHITING rwhiting@indexjournal.com

In his spare time, Tim Fender likes to pick his guitar and sing a song or two.

He's had plenty more time these days while staying close to home during the coronavirus pandemic. The president of Greenwood Fabricating and Plating came up with new lyrics for Paul Simon's "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" and, yes, the rewrite has everything to do with the coronavirus.

Fender said he's had "lots of free time lately to sit on the patio with my guitar and a drink or two."

"The mind starts to wander," he said, and he "started thinking of a way to parody the mood and misinformation and have a little lockdown fun."

Fender performed as the town troubadour in Wild Hare Productions' November debut of Chris "Israel" Allen's musical "The Starfish Island, SC Unified Town Council and School Board Meeting and Variety Show," a role he reprised this past week in “The Starfish Island, South Carolina, Unified Town Council and School Board Emergency Quarantine Meeting and Sing-along.” The latter was the first production rolled out on Facebook in a statewide fundraiser for theater groups under the name Curtains Up Coalition.

The second skit, woven together from a live Zoom performance by the actors, was also written by Allen. The skit is probably shorter than either of the plays' titles and can still be viewed on the coalition's website.

Give Fender's song a listen and you'll see why he enjoys plucking, singing and acting. When he's not fabricating metal, he is apparently fabricating song lyrics.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

