FEMA helping families with COVID-related funeral costs

FEMA is offering financial aid to families with un-reimbursed funerary expenses for a loved one who died because of COVID-19.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

FEMA is offering help for anyone incurring funeral expenses from a loved one dying of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, people who need help with funeral expenses for COVID-19 deaths can call FEMA to apply for financial assistance. FEMA requires that the death certificate lists COVID-19 as contributing to the person’s death, and needs proof of funeral expenses, along with any existing funeral insurance or other funerary benefits.

The federal program can provide up to $9,000 per funeral, with a maximum of $35,500 per application if there are multiple deaths in a household. To find out more and to apply for aid, call 844-684-6333 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. central time. To learn more, visit bit.ly/3gaTUf9.

“This is an opportunity for those who have incurred non-reimbursed expenses for funerals to possibly recoup all or at least some of the expense,” Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said. “This kind of support is normally available for individuals after large disasters. However, many individuals are unaware of this opportunity and do not take advantage of the opportunity.”

As of Wednesday, 9,248 people in South Carolina had died of COVID-19. Funeral homes have seen the toll the virus has taken, and have worked to safely provide families a way to grieve amid their loss. Carol Harley, funeral director at Harley Funeral Home, said she’s in support of this federal effort to help people cover their funeral expenses. She heard about the program through a webinar with a national funeral directors’ association.

“It sounded like the process is going to be pretty simple,” she said.

Through the past year, she said Harley has handled about 50 COVID-related funerals. She said thankfully they haven’t had any in a few weeks.

The funeral home’s staff were key in adapting to preventative guidelines. They learned how to live stream services and put in a new sound system to try and provide the same services in a social distancing-friendly environment.

“I don’t see any of these things going away, at least not any time soon,” she said. “The hardest thing for us has been not being able to give our usual hugs.”

She said she thinks streaming video will continue to be part of funeral services for a while. From March to June 2020, Harley was only holding graveside services — now they can hold services in the funeral home, but still take steps to promote social distancing. It’s been a challenge making arrangements for families exposed to COVID through their deceased loved ones, and staff members have been working nonstop to keep up with the increased rate of services.

“We’ve been working every day,” she said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

