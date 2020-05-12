Feastival organizers offer feast to go in lieu of festivities

Although the 2020 Catfish Feastival is not happening May 21-23 in Ware Shoals amid COVID-19 concerns, catfish plates, catfish stew and other menu items will be for sale, carry-out only.
Plates will be sold from the "catfish building" near Katherine Hall on Mill Street, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday that the 40th annual Feastival was scheduled to happen.
Brenda Booher, of the Virginia/Tennessee-line based Shiver Shack is returning to Ware Shoals for her second time to take charge of feeding the masses, this year via orders to go. And, you can purchase Feastival T-shirts in limited sizes from Feastival volunteer, Jeannie Price via phone order.
"We will be wearing face masks and we will have our gloves, of course," Booher said. "Outside the building, we will have markings designating where people may stand in line at a distance of six feet apart. It will be a get it and go kind of thing. If you can't get out of your car, or don't feel safe coming up and waiting in line at the window, we can bring orders to your car, if you call in orders ahead. We can accept credit cards and cash for payment."
Booher said Feastival committee chairman Rick Holland asked her if she would be willing to come to Ware Shoals and sell food while implementing safety measures amid COVID-19.
Feastival organizers made the call to cancel other aspects of the event earlier this month. Booher said she's ready to get to work with Feastival volunteers.
"I hate that the festival as a whole is not happening because people really seemed to enjoy it last year," Booher said. "This business is my livelihood, but I'm going to take precautionary measures. We've had the Shiver Shack 22 years. This whole virus thing has made everything come to a halt. It's just a shocker. I'm excited to be able to go out and do my job. I usually do more of your corn dogs, hamburgers and funnel cakes, but I'm always up for a challenge."
For the latest updates, check the Feastival's genuine Facebook page.
