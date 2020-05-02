Face time: Photos congregate in pews at Immanuel Lutheran from 'gift of kindness'

Pastor Rusty Kehl of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenwood says people are not alone in the midst of COVID-19.
"If you look in the right places, you'll see God in the middle of everything," Kehl said. "I saw a post on Facebook that said, 'The church has not been closed. It has been deployed.'"
Recently, Kehl said he was "blown away" by a surprise act of kindness by one of his church members, Lynn Isenhower, who gathered photos of church members, and taped them to the church pews on April 17, so that Kehl would not have to deliver his sermon to an empty church, without seeing faces of church members.
"I was recording a service on April 18, so we could upload it for livestreaming and a radio broadcast on April 19," Kehl said. "Our church sexton, George Beveridge, sent me a text of all these pictures affixed to the pews and asked me if I had done it, but I was dumbfounded. I was just blown away."
Kehl said it made a big difference to him to see the faces he has come to love during his 3 1/2 years at Immanuel Lutheran.
"It has really made it easier to officiate services during this time of COVID-19," Kehl said of the photos in the pews. "Before, I was officiating in an empty church and it was difficult to muster smiles and eye contact. Now, I can look at faces and I don't have to worry about anyone falling asleep or someone fussing because someone is in your regular seat. Although, Lutherans typically don't sit that close to the front of the church. It was mind-blowing to me that someone took the time to do this."
Lynn Isenhower said she used her home laser printer and card stock to print enlarged photos, many of which were from the church directory. She cut them out and taped them to the pews on her birthday weekend.
"I thought that way, the church would not be empty when pastor came over to record his sermon," Isenhower said. "I imagine it's hard, not seeing us week after week, but dressing up and doing the whole thing, preaching to an empty church. ... It's got to be totally weird. I was really surprised as many people responded to this. It kept snowballing. ... It was so much fun. I wanted to be a fly on the wall and see pastor's face, but I knew that wasn't going to happen. This surprise was the best. ... I wanted to put a little light in someone else's day. You gotta do things in this time to connect and lighten the mood. This helps us kind of feel together even though we cannot be together at church right now. ... I may have to go to church periodically and move the cut-outs to different seats."
Here is Pastor Rusty Kehl’s reaction via Facebook:
This is one of the richest blessings that I have ever in my church ministry experience. I show up at the church to record tomorrow's service this morning and was greeted by a great many of my congregation. What a wonderful gift of kindness and love in what has been an incredibly difficult time. How could one's heart not sing praises and what a testament to one's faith. I could not help but smile and grin as I saw so many of the faces that Dee Dee and I have come to love.
However, there are a few things that need to be addressed:
1. Social distancing in not being practiced
2. Lutherans do not sit that close to the front
3. Some pews are exceeding their true capacity
4. Not one of them fell asleep during the sermon
5. Some people are in the wrong seat
Thank you to my dear friend, I know who you are!
"She must have burned up a few color ink cartridges making all those photos," Kehl told the Index-Journal. "Some of the pews exceed their seating capacity. In at least one 10 people are represented and I know that pew only holds room for six. It's just wonderful. These photos will remain until we open back up for worship and Lynn has even brought a few more photos since she first did it."
George Beveridge, church sexton, said it was a guessing game at first as to who did it. He said looking out over pews now, it does, almost, look as though people are sitting there. Many faces, he said, are in their usual seats.
As difficult as COVID-19 has been on a community, state, national and world level, Kehl said some positives have emerged these past few weeks.
Kehl said people of his congregation are calling each other frequently to check on each other and church members are calling him, too.
"We're asking with sincerity how people are doing," Kehl said. "We're stopping to listen long enough why someone might be struggling. People are having very in-depth conversations. I have a lady who calls to check on me every Monday and I used to not get these kinds of calls. The isolation is bringing the heart of the congregation to the surface."
Kehl said he's even been offering "drive-thru" Communion, where he wears gloves and a mask and wipes trays with disinfectant. Wafers are distributed on plates with him wearing gloves and wine is offered in individual cups.
"We did it on Easter Sunday and we plan to do it on the first Sunday of each month," Kehl said. "People have been asking for Communion. We had 65 people come through the first time. You certainly recognize the depth of people's faith and how much they are missing church."
The church's music director, Emily Wallace. has re-written music to accommodate soloists or a duet and taken care to select familiar hymns for virtual congregational singing, Kehl said.
Wallace said "great suffering causes faith to increase and a need to commune with God."
Kehl said churches have been forced to look at how to do things differently and still reach people.
"Churches have been forced to move in directions they weren't necessarily ready to make or wanted to make," Kehl said. "At the end of this, maybe you appreciate the people you are around and you maybe appreciate your church a little bit differently than before."
Kehl said new groups of people have stepped up to help with the church's food ministry, which supplies hot meals to soup kitchen patrons on Sundays.
"Our soup kitchen on Sundays is set up for carry-out and it's a good, hot meal," Kehl said. "We also offer nonperishable items. We've seen an uptick. This past Sunday we had 51 people come through for food. We've seen new faces, too, including a restaurant server. People are finding themselves in situations they never expected to be in."
Kehl said when churches are permitted to resume in-person worship, Immanuel is considering conducting two worship services instead of one, to continue social distancing if recommended.
"We want to minimize the number of people in the church at one time and we will limit the number of people in a pew and space people apart," Kehl said.
