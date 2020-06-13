You are the owner of this article.
Expo 300 rolling toward reopening Monday

If bowling is up your alley, you're in luck as Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday announced bowling can resume statewide as businesses reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Expo 300 will reopen Monday.

“It was kind of just sprung upon us,” said Curt Guinn, owner and manager of Expo 300.

Guinn said he and his family have been waiting for clearance to reopen.

“A lot of uncertainty in those three months,” Guinn said.

Since shutting down, Guinn said staff has cleaned and made some changes.

“We did a lot of cleaning and painting,” Guinn said. “We thought we would only be shut down for a couple of weeks.”

Guinn said it’s been a trying time and very stressful.

While the bowling alley is set to reopen Monday, Guinn said they are still working through how to proceed.

For now, Guinn will be setting up the bowling alley to comply with social distancing with only every other lane being used to keep bowlers separate. Guinn said bowling balls will be cleaned with a special spray after each use and there will be a separate entrance and exit.

He said bowling shoes are already cleaned and sanitized as a normal procedure. Face shields have been constructed at the register and counter area.

Expo 300 will reopen at 2 p.m. Monday. Guinn said he isn't sure how many days and hours the bowling alley would operate. He did say that initially the bowling alley would have shortened hours. June and July are typically the bowling alley’s slowest months, he said.

“The main thing is to get back open,” Guinn said.

Guinn did say that the miniature golf and batting cages will reopen soon, but he wasn’t sure when.

Bowling alleys were closed to non-employees by order of McMaster on April 3 until he issued a new order Friday.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

