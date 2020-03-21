Restaurants will now be able to serve beer and wine with curbside or to-go orders while their dining areas are closed after the latest executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster. This does not apply to open containers.
The order also extends the state income tax deadline to July 15 to conform with the new date set for federal tax returns.
McMaster also announced that more than half of all state employees are working at home or taking leave during the new coronovirus pandemic that has caused thousands to become seriously ill or die across the world. He hopes South Carolina can avoid sheltering in place, a practice some other states have adopted to slow the virus’ spread.
“It is my hope that this will not be necessary here, and I believe it to be much less likely, as long as South Carolinians follow official instructions and take recommended precautions now,” McMaster said in a released statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.