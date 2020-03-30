Administrators at Erskine College had hoped students could return to Due West, enjoy spring days in hammocks on the mall, resume in-person classes and finish the year by celebrating another graduating class.
But the continued threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, and guidance from state and federal leaders and health officials, made it clear that this wasn’t meant to be.
Like many other institutions in the area, including Lander University, Piedmont Technical College, Presbyterian College and Newberry College, Erskine will finish out the year through online classes.
“I know for the entire student body, that’s a disappointment, because it means you’re not going to get the chance to return to Due West and to your friends,” President Robert E. Gustafson said in a video announcing the decision.
It wasn’t lost on him that this ends so much for his students. The athletic seasons are gone. They can’t sing in the Choraliers, present research or art projects after a semester’s work or finish the academic year on campus.
“We understand that,” he said. “It’s a loss that you’re experiencing.”
Administrators said the college will continue instruction using several modes of delivery already chosen and implemented by faculty.
“This presents continuing challenges for you as students, and the administration and faculty are grateful for your efforts,” Provost Tom Hellams wrote in a letter to students.
Describing it as the most difficult decision he’s made, Gustafson said the school was postponing — but not canceling — the spring commencement ceremony.
“It’s one of those times in life that you can’t redo,” he said.
Erskine will have a ceremony in the fall, Gustafson said, stressing that he understood it wouldn’t be the same.
Hellams encouraged students to check communication daily, observe due dates, submit assignments and tests and work with the faculty in every way possible to complete the semester.
“Let’s finish well,” he said.
