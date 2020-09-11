Erskine College COVID-19 cases linked to unsanctioned gatherings weekend of Aug. 28-29.

As of Friday, Erskine College in Due West has 37 active cases of COVID-19 and additional students are quarantined.
Of those 37 active cases, some 80% have been linked through contact tracing to student events not sponsored by the college, on Aug. 28 and 29, according to information posted on a private Facebook group, Erskine College Parents and Family.
Posted information on that page also notes suspension of athletic practices at the college has been extended through Sept. 14.
Joyce Guyette, Erskine College communications director, said the referenced student events the last weekend in August mentioned in that private group "were not authorized school activities." Guyette confirmed the 37 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning.
"Of the 37, 12 tested positive after they were quarantined, through contract tracing and then developed symptoms," Guyette said, noting Erskine College president Robert E. Gustafson has said contact tracing is helping to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus on campus.
"Students are quarantined immediately," Guyette said. "Roommates, suite mates and circles of acquaintances go into quarantine. We are being pretty strict about that. We have 16 certified contact tracers on campus, certified through Johns Hopkins and a certificate program. ... Students are following protocols very well during the week. We don't consider this a crisis. Students have to contact their professors as soon as they are quarantined."
Guyette said the student population is 830, plus those enrolled at Erskine Theological Seminary.
The college's COVID-19 guidelines can be found here: erskine.edu/covid-19/.
