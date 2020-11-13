Employee at Montague's test positive for COVID-19

An employee at Montague’s has tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant is not closing as the employee didn’t notice symptoms until after work, General Manager T.J. Jenks said.
“We’ve reported it to the state Department of Health, and we’re following their guidelines,” Jenks said.
Another local restaurant, Capri’s, temporarily closed "to prevent the spread of the COVID-19," the business said in a Facebook post. Capri's, which has been closed since Thursday, expects to reopen at 5 p.m. Monday after sanitizing the restaurant.
A call to Capri’s for comment went unanswered.
