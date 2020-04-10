Before abiding by the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recommendation to close for two weeks, Emerald City Animal Hospital did everything other local veterinarians were doing to prevent the new coronavirus from coming into the workplace.
The veterinary hospital implemented a curbside service, drop-off service and other restrictions — including prohibiting clients from being in the exam room and offices. Even though the hospital took necessary precautions — including wearing personal protective gear — two staff members ended up testing positive for COVID-19 within a week a of one another. One staff member was working full time, while the other was part time.
Once DHEC was informed of the two staff members’ diagnoses, they recommended the animal hospital close for at least two weeks. The hospital announced it would close for two weeks on April 3 on its website and Facebook page.
Teresa Willis, a veterinarian at Emerald City Animal Hospital, said she has been in contact with the two individuals that tested positive and said both are doing OK.
While a lot of pet owners may be concerned about whether their animals had come in contact with the two employees, only one animal in the U.S. has been confirmed to have COVID-19: a tiger at the Bronx Zoo. Willis has talked with medical doctors about whether animals could be exposed to the virus.
“We have no idea,” she said. “We just don’t know.”
Willis said the Emerald City Animal Hospital plans to open back up April 20, but in the meanwhile, two staff members are answering clients’ phone calls from home. Telemedicine is currently offered as well, but it’s dependent on what services are required for the pet.
“(We are) trying to direct things and get our clients taken care of the best we can,” she said.
The hospital has set up a COVID-19 tab on their website that can answer some pet owners’ concerns about the coronavirus, and other viruses, such as SARS.
