Election officials prepare for spike in absentee voting

As November draws closer, elections departments statewide are learning how to deal with a growing set of challenges to managing the democratic process.
“COVID-19 has affected everyone and every facet of society, and elections are no exception,” State Election Commission Director of Public Information Chris Whitmire said. “Our elections are designed for voters to gather together in one place, on one day, for a certain period of time to cast their ballots there. Obviously, with COVID-19, that’s exactly what health officials are recommending against.”
In preparation for primary and local elections, Greenwood County Department of Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody had procedures in place to ensure safe operations for poll workers and voters. Staff members working various polling sites were provided masks, gloves, face shields, hand sanitize and disinfectants, while stickers on the floor marked 6-foot social distancing spaces. Pens provided for voters were regularly disinfected after use.
The uncertainty of gathering people in public spaces, though, has fueled a statewide poll worker shortage, Whitmire said. Some counties had increased wait times, changed polling locations and delays in counting ballots, in part because of a lack of experienced poll workers.
“A lot of our poll managers throughout the state fall into high-risk categories,” he said.
While the state is helping advertise and push for people to apply to work as poll managers, Moody said Greenwood’s officials have always been proactive in recruiting. Although S.C. Works is helping advertise local poll worker positions, she said Greenwood has a dedicated crew and the shortage isn’t overwhelming.
What could pose a larger problem is the sharp increase in people voting absentee. In the 2016 primary election, 747 people cast their absentee ballots by mail, with 498 voting absentee in person at the county office. Earlier this year, 1,676 people voted absentee by mail, with 830 casting ballots in person.
“We anticipate a huge volume of absentee ballots, and during the primaries it was a challenge for the office because of the overwhelming number of absentees,” Moody said.
Election staff aren’t able to open the envelopes containing absentee ballots until the morning of the election, which gives them a short span to open and hand-scan thousands of ballots. The scanner used in Greenwood has to be fed ballots one at a time, Moody said, and there’s a possibility come November that this process could delay results until late into the night on Election Day, possibly spilling into the next morning.
Whitmire said the State Election Commission is asking the state legislature to consider allowing voters more options on how to cast their ballots, namely by allowing the state of emergency to be used as a reason to vote absentee, allowing people to apply for an absentee ballot online and removing the witness requirement for absentee return envelopes.
“We certainly have to adapt, too,” Whitmire said. “But unlike a business, the State Election Commission doesn’t have the authority to just decide today that we’re going to do things differently. We’re bound by the law.”
A July 17 letter from the state election commissioners to state President of the Senate Sen. Harvey Peeler and Speaker of the House Rep. Jay Lucas laid out these concerns and more, along with a list of requested emergency changes prior to the November election. June’s primary saw a statewide spike in absentee ballots, which if replicated in November could mean significant delays for results.
“If we apply those same increases to November, this is where the numbers get a little concerning,” Whitmire said. “More than a million and a half people could vote absentee, and a million could vote absentee by mail.”
Moody said there’s definitely concerns about the number of absentee ballots Greenwood will be handling, but that she’s been encouraged by the support the state commission has given by providing protective equipment for poll workers and in advocating for more access to absentee ballots.
“I think it’s a learning experience for all of us,” she said. “We’ve never conducted elections under a pandemic. The main thing is, we’re focused on ensuring safety for everyone: Our poll workers and our voters.”
Moody added that filing for nonpartisan office races opens at noon Aug. 3 for Greenwood city, Hodges, Troy, Ware Shoals and the Greenwood County School District 50 races.
