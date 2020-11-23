You are the owner of this article.
Edgewood Middle employee tests positive for COVID-19

CDC illustration

An employee at Edgewood Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee self-reported the positive test result and is quarantined.

“Employees and students who were in contact with this individual are being contacted regardless of whether they were within six feet of this person for fifteen minutes,” the district said in a press release.

Close contacts should contact their school’s principal and quarantine at home while awaiting instruction from the school district.

Contact staff writer Megan Milligan at 864-943-5644 or follow her on Twitter @ij_megan.

