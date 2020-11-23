Edgewood Middle employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Edgewood Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee self-reported the positive test result and is quarantined.
“Employees and students who were in contact with this individual are being contacted regardless of whether they were within six feet of this person for fifteen minutes,” the district said in a press release.
Close contacts should contact their school’s principal and quarantine at home while awaiting instruction from the school district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.