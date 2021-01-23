You are the owner of this article.
Eaton sees COVID-19 cases, plans one-week furlough at Laurens Highway facility

Eaton's Electrical facility in Greenwood has had nearly 100 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 have affected employees at Eaton’s electrical facility in Greenwood County in the past year.

“As of January 22, 2021, our Electrical facility in Greenwood, South Carolina, has had a total of 96 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 since May 13, 2020,” Margaret Hagan, spokeswoman for Eaton, said in an email Friday.

She said of the 96 employees, 71 have recovered and returned to work while 25 employees are at home recuperating from mild cases.

“We are in regular contact with them to support their recovery and wellbeing,” Hagan said.

Hagan said employees are required to self-monitor their health and receive temperature screening before entering the facility. She said all employees are required to wear non-medical disposable masks provided by the company while on site. Some employees continue to work from home.

Eaton is taking other actions as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We announced yesterday that we will be taking actions at our Laurens Highway facility to manage costs in response to lower than expected demand in Q1,” Hagan said. “After considering many alternatives, we have made the decision to take a one-week, unpaid furlough in the first quarter.”

She said the furlough will affect all full-time employees and contingent workers at the facility.

“We are aware of the impact this announcement will have on our employees and their families, and regret that these actions are necessary,” Hagan said.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

