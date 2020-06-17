Eaton employees test positive for COVID-19

The Eaton Electrical facility on Highway 72 in Greenwood is the latest manufacturing company to have multiple cases of COVID-19.
“As of June 16, our electrical facility in Greenwood, South Carolina has had a total of seven employees test positive for COVID-19 since May 13,” Gina Goodwin, a spokesperson for Eaton Corp., wrote in an email.
More than 700 employees work at that site, Goodwin said.
Three of the seven employees have recovered from the novel coronavirus and two of those employees have returned to work. Four employees who currently have the virus are recuperating at home.
Goodwin said five other employees are quarantined because of possible contact with employees who have been confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19.
“Our first concern is to protect the safety and well being of our employees and communities,” Goodwin wrote.
Goodwin said Eaton has had many safety precautions in place for the last several months to respond to the pandemic. She said they also have a procedure for communicating with employees regarding cases of COVID-19.
Goodwin said all employees wear cloth face coverings or surgical masks and maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more.
