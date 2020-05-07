You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Duke Energy Foundation provides $8,500 to Salvation Army

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
army 1
Buy Now

Maj. Jason Hughes poses with donations and sponsor signs at The Salvation Army of Greenwood’s headquarters.

 ARIEL GILREATH | INDEX-JOURNAL

Help is coming to those that are struggling to pay their energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke Energy Foundation has donated $150,000 to agencies that help pay household energy bills. An estimated 550 households will be helped by this funding.

The Salvation Army in Greenwood received $8,500 of this money to help Greenwood residents with their electric bills.

“We had no idea,” Maj. Jason Hughes said about receiving money from the Duke Energy Foundation. “It was one of those good blindsides.”

Funding for this came from Duke Energy Foundation, Duke Energy employees and customers who used the Share the Warmth donation option on their utility bill.

The Duke Energy Foundation matches every dollar donated up to $500,000.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, giving to The Salvation Army has been down.

“We have donors who are coming to us for the first time needing assistance who were — three months ago — writing us checks,” Hughes said.

In addition to support from Duke, Hughes said Greenwood County Community Foundation, Self Family Foundation and United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties have provided support to The Salvation Army.

To apply for electric bill assistance from The Salvation Army, call 864-229-3407 on Monday mornings after 8 to schedule an appointment.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Saluda County has 3rd highest infection rate in SC

COVID-19 update: Saluda County has 3rd highest infection rate in SC

State health officials announced Saluda County had nine more cases of COVID-19, part of 214 new cases reported statewide Thursday. South Carolina also had 11 additional deaths.

GCSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

GCSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19 after a family member contracted the fast-spreading respiratory virus, Sheriff Dennis Kelly announced Thursday afternoon.

Duke Energy Foundation provides $8,500 to Salvation Army

Duke Energy Foundation provides $8,500 to Salvation Army

Help is coming to those that are struggling to pay their energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

+2
D50 announces Emerald, Greenwood graduation ceremony plans

D50 announces Emerald, Greenwood graduation ceremony plans

Greenwood and Emerald high schools’ 2020 seniors will be walking on turf, not hardwood, at their graduation ceremonies this year.

Data: Enacting work-or-home order had little effect on SC mobility

Data: Enacting work-or-home order had little effect on SC mobility

Gov. Henry McMaster’s now-rescinded work-or-home order had little effect on how much people traveled within the state, according to data released this week by Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

+2
MEC shuttering Greenwood plant, affecting 165 workers

MEC shuttering Greenwood plant, affecting 165 workers

Citing the ongoing pandemic, Wisconsin-based Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. will close its Greenwood location, affecting the plant’s 165 employees.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home