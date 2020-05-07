Duke Energy Foundation provides $8,500 to Salvation Army

Help is coming to those that are struggling to pay their energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Duke Energy Foundation has donated $150,000 to agencies that help pay household energy bills. An estimated 550 households will be helped by this funding.
The Salvation Army in Greenwood received $8,500 of this money to help Greenwood residents with their electric bills.
“We had no idea,” Maj. Jason Hughes said about receiving money from the Duke Energy Foundation. “It was one of those good blindsides.”
Funding for this came from Duke Energy Foundation, Duke Energy employees and customers who used the Share the Warmth donation option on their utility bill.
The Duke Energy Foundation matches every dollar donated up to $500,000.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, giving to The Salvation Army has been down.
“We have donors who are coming to us for the first time needing assistance who were — three months ago — writing us checks,” Hughes said.
In addition to support from Duke, Hughes said Greenwood County Community Foundation, Self Family Foundation and United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties have provided support to The Salvation Army.
To apply for electric bill assistance from The Salvation Army, call 864-229-3407 on Monday mornings after 8 to schedule an appointment.
